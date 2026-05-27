Reese Chapman's Injury Status Ahead of Tennessee Baseball vs. East Carolina

The Tennessee Volunteers are set to begin their regional this Friday, as the Vols are set to play against the East Carolina Pirates. This is a game that the Tennessee Volunteers are looking to win and be victorious in, as the Vols have all the chance in the world to showcase that they are deserving of playing at the top of the tournament rather than being in an elimination game after their first contest.

The Vols will have the chance to exit the regional and move on to the super regional, but it will take some big moments from their players. Luckily for the Vols, they will have one of their best players back, as they will be returning their captain of the baseball team.

Reese Chapman is Back

Tennessee's Reese Chapman (13) rounds the bases after hitting a grand slam during the NCAA college baseball game against Texas on May 10, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That player is Reese Chapman, who was out for the SEC Tournament due to a line drive hit into the dugout that injured him. Head baseball coach Josh Elander announced the news on Wednesday, as he stated that Chapman is "pretty damn excited." Elander would also joke with a comment that may be truthful, as he is curious about one thing with Chapman.

"We'll see if he rolls with the Batman mask or not, out there. That's the one thing left to left to see."

Getting the captain of the team back is only good news for the Vols, and what they hope to be bad news for the rest of the regional tournament. So far this season, Chapman is hitting .316 with 10 home runs, which would make him one of the more reliable on-base options for the Tennessee program.

If the Vols win their game against the ECU program, they will play the winner of the VCU Rams and the North Carolina Tar Heels. The winner of that game will have to be defeated twice to be eliminated, which makes the next two games bigger than ever for the Vols.

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