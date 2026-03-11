Tennessee Baseball Begins SEC Play vs Scorching Hot Georgia, FULL Series Preview

The Tennessee Volunteers Baseball program begins SEC play this weekend against the Georgia Bulldogs. Here’s everything you need to know about the Top-25 matchup.

The Volunteers have wrapped up out-of-conference weekend play. From here on out, it’s nothing but SEC opponents on the weekends, beginning with one of the league’s hottest teams in the form of the Georgia Bulldogs.

Tennessee stands (13-4) entering the weekend series, with a weekend series loss to Kent State, a loss to UCLA, and, most recently, a (6-0) loss to Wright State. Currently ranked 19th in the country, the Vols will need to find offensive consistency vs the Bulldogs.

In their four losses on the year, the Vols have managed to score an average of 2.75 runs per game.

Tennessee coach Josh Elander on the field during a baseball game between Tennessee and Wright State in Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, March 6, 2026. | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No. 19 Tennessee vs No. 8 Georgia - Series Preview

Entering the weekend, the Bulldogs are currently the No. 8-ranked team in the country and have won four straight on the way to a (15-3) record on the season prior to league play.

Georgia’s offensive firepower through its non-conference slate has been rather impressive. They are currently Top-5 in the D1 Baseball in basically every hitting statistic there is: Batting Average (5th), Hits (3rd), Home Runs (1st), On-Base Percentage (3rd), Slugging Percentage (1st).

However, the Georgia Bulldogs’ current RPI (baseball’s strength of record metric) ranks 126th. Whereas Tennessee currently ranks 29th. Therefore, one could argue that Tennessee is a bit more prepared for league play as it kicks off this weekend, having played a reasonably tougher schedule to date.

The series begins Friday night in Athens, Georgia at Foley Field where the Bulldogs have played all but one game so far this season — an 11-1 run ruling of the Kennesaw State Owls.

As this weekend series gets underway, it should be quite the litmus test for the Vols as they begin league play. As mentioned, they aren’t many teams hotter at the moment at the plate than the Bulldogs so they have a tremendous amount of confidence.

It should be noted that there are currently 10 other SEC Teams alongside the Vols ranked inside the Top-25 D1 Baseball rankings. Six of which, the Vols will exchange blows with in weekend series throughout this 2026 schedule. They have their work cut out for them in 2026, this weekend being just the begginning.

How To Watch: Tennessee vs Georgia Baseball