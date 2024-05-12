Tennessee Baseball Defeats Queens
The Tennessee Volunteers knotched their 40th win of the regular season before their series against the Vanderbilt Commodores.
WRITTEN BY BLAKE SCHOWALTER
Following Tennessee’s 2-1 series win over Florida, the Vols came into Tuesday’s game against Queens as the No.1 ranked team in the country, making it the second time in program history that the Vols have been ranked No.1.
The Vols battled adversity early against Queens, finding themselves down 2-0 after allowing an RBI walk, followed by an RBI fielder's choice batted in by designated hitter Connor Manco. Tennessee was held scoreless up until the fourth inning, where they would respond with two runs of their own. Center fielder Hunter Ensley put the Vols on the board, reaching home on a wild pitch followed by an RBI single by second baseman Christian Moore, to knot it up at 2-2. Queens reclaimed the lead in the sixth inning with an RBI single hit by second baseman Zach Weston, putting the Royals up 3-2. The Vols came alive in the seventh inning, answering Queens' one-run lead with four runs of their own. Billy Amick hit a game-tying fielder's choice, followed by a three-run home run hit by left fielder Dylan Dreiling to put the Vols up 6-3 entering the eighth inning.
The Volunteer bullpen took care of the rest, led by JJ Garcia, who was awarded the win, and Aaron Combs, who made his third save of the season to help close out the Vols' 40th win of the season.
You Might Also Like:
- Tennessee Learns Date For SEC Media Day
- CFB's "Next Wave of Superstars" Includes Nico Iamaleava
- The Good, Bad, and Ugly: Tennessee vs. Auburn
Join the Community:
- Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow Blake Schowalter on Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.