Tennessee Baseball Narrowly Escapes Kent State in Game One

The Tennessee Volunteers have won their first game thanks to a game-winning home run from Tyler Myatt. This is the Vols' first tie-breaking walk-off of the season, thanks to a huge bat. Here is how the game played out.

Final Score - Tennessee Wins 4-3

Players take the field during a baseball game between Tennessee and Kent State in Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, Feb. 20, 2026. | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

First Inning:

Top: Tennessee hits the batter to start the game. Tennessee gets out of the inning without allowing a run.



Bottom: The first batter to reach base for the Vols is Blaine Brown via a walk after Henry Ford flies out. A balk advances Brown to second. Reese Chapman flies out.

Second Inning:

Top: Kuhns is back on the mound in this inning as expected. Luke Matthews gets on base by an HBP. Kuhns strikes out a batter to end the top of the inning.



Bottom: Up to bat first is Stone Lawless. Lawless grounds out for the first out. Manny Marin singles up the middle. Jay Abernathy walks, and Marin advances to second. Ariel Antigua strikes out.

Third Inning:

Top: Kuhns is back on the mound. Two quick outs for the Tennessee pitcher. Sawyer Solit walks. Kuhns ends the inning.



Bottom: Tennessee is back to batting. Levi Clark walks, and Henry Ford advances to second after walking. Reese Chapman singles. The rest of the base runners advance to load bases. Lawless hits an in-field fly. The inning ends.

Fourth Inning:

Top: The Golden Flashes are now batting. Two quick outs help the Vols progress well. Batter reaches second. A single scores a runner.



Bottom: Tennessee is up to bat. Three quick outs and the Golden Flashes are up to hit.

Fifth Inning:

Top: Golden Flashes up to bat. Tegan Kuhns on the mound. A batter finds his way to the base. He steals second base. Kuhns has officially reached 70 pitches. He will likely be relieved soon. Kuhns gets his fourth K of the day.



Bottom: Ford and the Vols are up to bat. Jordan Kolan is set to pitch. Tennessee is held runner-less again.

Sixth Inning:

Top: We will see if Kuhns returns. He does. Bryaden Krenzel is in for Kuhns. There are two outs with a batter on second. Krenzel gets an out for the Vols.



Bottom: Chapman steps up to the plate. Manny Marin drives Chapman in, and the Vols have tied the ball game. This was a huge hit for Tennessee. Jay Abernathy hits a two-run shot. Huge homer for the Vols. They are now in the lead.

Seventh Inning:

Top: The Vols take the mound after an amazing inning of hitting. The Vols get off the field.



Bottom: The Vols are up to bat. Three quick outs get the Vols out of the dugout.

Eighth inning:

Top: The Vols will be back on the mound. Mark Hindy is on to pitch after Krenzel gives up a run. The Golden Flashes have two outs and one on base, as they are looking to tie the game or jump ahead.



Bottom: No runs cross for the Vols.

Ninth Inning:

Top: The Vols will look to close this game. Bo Rhudy is in to pitch. Matthews is hit by a pitch. Rhudy gets the first of the three outs. A single advances the runner to second. There are two on with one out. Bases are loaded with one out. Kent State scores, and the Vols are tied with the program. Brady Frederick comes in to relieve Rhudy. Batter is out at home. Tennessee escapes the inning, but not before allowing a tie.



Bottom: The Vols have the chance to win right here. Tyler Myatt is in for Antigua. Myatt hits a game-winning home run.