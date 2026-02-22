Tennessee Baseball Falls to Kent State in Game 2

The Tennessee baseball team suffered the first loss (5-1) on Saturday evening at the hands of Kent State.

The Vols walked it off 4-3 on Friday in Game 1 of the series but couldn't find the magic tonight. The contest was just as, if not more competitive than the night before.

The Tennessee pitching was top-notch tonight as the Vols tallied 16 strikeouts on the night.



Three errors and struggling bats would ultimately be the difference maker. The home team was only able to record five hits in 9-innings.

Stone Lawless (C) was the only Vol to have multiple hits, which is very uncharacteristic for Tennessee. Levi Clark and Jay Abernathy each contributed hits towards the total. Henry Ford would provide the sole homerun for the Vols.



Credit the pitching of Kent State, as they did not throw many 'give-me' type of pitches.



Easton Tumis (P) of Kent State gave up 4 of the 5 hits for Tennessee which were all prior to the 5th-inning. Relievers: Guidas (1) and Williams (0) would tighten up and hold the Vols to just 1 more hit during the night.

Tennessee Pitching

Landon Mack | Dale Dowden- Vols on SI

Sophomore RHP Landon Mack played very well in Game 2. Pitching 6.2 innings, Mack gave up 2-runs on 4-hits but also sat down 11-batters on strikeouts. 91-pitches came off of the right arm of the New Jersey native.



Mack probably could have went a bit longer, but the Vols realize how valuable that arm will be and no sense in overdoing it this early in the season.



Brandon Arvidson would relieve Mack to close out the game. This was Arvidson's first action of the year coming off an injury, and the closing was nice.



Arvidson only surrendered 2-hits but struck out 5-batters as well.



This was a nice combination of pitching on the evening for the Vols. A little more production on the offensive side and this would have been a much different game and outcome.



This series is going to pay huge dividends for Tennessee in this future.

Game 3 on Sunday is going to be electric despite the weather. It will be on the cooler side around 35-degrees at game time.



First pitch is set for 1pm, as the winner will clinch the series, which sits at 1-1.

Follow Our Social Media Pages and YouTube

• Follow us on X HERE

• Follow us on Facebook HERE

• Follow us on Instagram HERE

• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE

Follow Our Staff: