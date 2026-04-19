Tennessee Baseball Drops Game 2 Against Mississippi 8-1

Mississippi traveled east to Knoxville to clash with the Tennessee Volunteers.

The Tennessee Baseball squad has had a roller-coaster type of season as the Vols have struggled to put together full games through-out the season. The elements of a top program are evident; it just has to collide at the right time.

Tennessee dropped Game 1 of the series to Ole Miss 7-4 on Friday night.

Game 2 was moved up two hours with the threat of bad weather moving in.



What began as a pitching duel, quickly got out of hand as the Rebels would take Game 2 and the overall series by Saturday evening by a score of 8-1.

The Pitching

Tennessee pitcher Tegan Kuhns (21) throws the ball to first base during a NCAA baseball game between Tennessee and Ole Miss at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on April 18, 2026. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tegan Kuhns (Tenn) would pitch for 5.2-innings, allowing 5-hits, but 0-runs.



Cade Townsend (Miss) went for a full 6-innings, 1-hit, and 0-runs.



Strike-outs were in abundance as both starters had their fair-share. Townsend finished with 7 Ks, as Kuhns struck-out 10-batters.

Game 2 was scoreless all the way through 6-innings.



Mississippi would add a single run in both the 7th and 8th, but it was the 9th when things exploded. The Rebels would get 6 more across home plate for some security.



Trent Grindlinger would be the only one to score for the Vols as the DH sent one over the wall for a solo shot in the 9th, but ultimately it would be to no prevail.

Josh Elander and RHP Tegan Kuhns would address the media after the loss.

The Vols will look to take Game 3 on Sunday, which is set for a 1pm ET pitch.

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