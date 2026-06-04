Tennessee Baseball Player With Bright Future Enters the Transfer Portal

The Tennessee Vols have been losing many players to the college transfer portal, including many players from this most recent class who opted to come to Tennessee over other colleges that were recruiting them. This is difficult for the Vols, as even though they may not have had the biggest role in 2026, they were brought there for a reason, as many of these players have a promising future.

One of the players with the brightest future who won't be coming back to Knoxville is one of the players who most recently announced his college baseball transfer portal entry. That player is Cash Williams.

Cash Williams Enters the College Baseball Transfer Portal

Tennessee baseball coach Josh Elander walks to the pitchers mound during a NCAA baseball game between Tennessee and Ole Miss at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on April 18, 2026. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Williams is a catcher for the Vols, but he didn't play at all this season, which would mean that he is going to be a redshirt-freshman in his next season, maintaining all four seasons of eligibility. Williams is electric behind the plate, as he has a recorded pop time of 1.78, and was also one of the better catchers in his recruiting class. In fact, the talented prospect was ranked highly, as he was ranked as the 10th best player at his position and the No. 113 player in the nation for the class. He was from the state of Oklahoma originally and was the best catcher in the state, but was rated as the fourth-best player in the Sooner state.

If he continues to grow as a prospect, he will be a great college baseball player, but unfortunately for the Tennessee Volunteers, it will be with a different team following his entry to the college baseball transfer portal.

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