Tennessee Baseball Pitcher Announces His Return to Tennessee Ahead of Next Season

The Tennessee Volunteers have been receiving plenty of bad news, but as of recently, they have been on a stretch of receiving great news, as they are expected to return many of their stars and rising stars when it comes to the young players of the group. This includes multiple pitchers. One of the pitchers who announced he will be returning is one of the players who has the most upside among all of the Tennessee players on the roster. That player is Chandler Day, who is set to be a sophomore for the Vols this season after playing with the Tennessee program as a true freshman this season.

Chandler Day Returns to Knoxville

Tennessee baseball coach Josh Elander looks up during the coaches meeting at home plate during a NCAA baseball game between Tennessee and Ole Miss at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on April 18, 2026. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In this season, the talented prospect finished with a 7.82 ERA, which isn't great, but due to his limited amount of reps, it was inflated. He only saw action in 14 games, but he averaged less than an inning's work in each of the contest, as he finished with 12.2 innings of work, and in those 12.2 innings he finished with 14 strikeouts.

There is a lot to improve upon, but his growing ability to learn and pitch in big situations makes his decision to stay much bigger than it seems. Many pitchers have opted to leave for the transfer portal, and some pitchers will have to leave due to eligibility loss and/or the MLB Draft, which makes every pitcher decision very key. The Vols' pitching group was a bit underwhelming this season, but Josh Elander and his staff will look to get things back into place as they plan to attempt to make a deep run, and maybe even win their second national championship in the last decade.

Follow Our Social Media Accounts

• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)

Follow Our Staff on X

• Follow Caleb Sisk on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Dale Dowden on X (Click HERE)

Follow Our Staff on Instagram

• Follow Caleb Sisk on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Follow Dale Dowden on Instagram (Click HERE)

Follow Our Staff on Facebook

• Follow Caleb Sisk on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Dale Dowden on Facebook (Click HERE)

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

• You can join our newsletter (HERE)