Tennessee Baseball Duo Receives Preseason All-American Honors

On Tuesday, the Tennessee baseball program was notified that a duo of players was listed among preseason honors.

D1Baseball.com named Henry Ford and Brady Frederick to the third-team preseason All-American squad.

Josh Elander will definitely have two guys who should be able to contribute right away as both honored players are successful transfers.



To clarify, the pair had important roles at their respective schools before becoming a Vol.

Henry Ford never missed a game during his time in Virginia, where he was recognized for post-season honors at the conclusion of each season.



Ford has a solid bat and has been awarded for his first-base play in the past. It appears the Vols have landed a young man who has the potential to impact the game in numerous ways.

Brady Frederick (RHP) will provide the Vols with some depth in the pitching room.



Frederick's story is a bit contrast to that of Ford. The newly added pitcher is making his way from just down the road at ETSU and is an in-state player as Tennessee is the home state.

It will be interesting to see how soon Elander gets the two involved, and how often they have the chance to make an impact in the game.

The big take away is that both players have been very productive in their early careers, and it will be huge for the Vols to add that talent and competitive nature to a locker room that is full of those traits.



The culture in Knoxville is very much the same in terms as the players are talented, productive, and compete at a high level.



Although Tony Vitello (San Francisco Giants) is no longer the head man, the culture, expectation, and overall program identity is still very present within that locker room.

Vol Nation does not have to wait long to see what this duo can do in Volunteer Country, as season is just around the corner. The fans will get to see talent in action beginning in less than a month.

The Josh Elander era will soon begin with a season opening home series from February 13-15 as Nicholls comes to town.

Follow Our Social Media Pages and YouTube

• Follow us on X HERE

• Follow us on Facebook HERE

• Follow us on Instagram HERE

• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Caleb Sisk on Twitter: @CalebSisk_

Follow Dale Dowden on Twitter: @Dale_Dowden

More Vols News