Tennessee Baseball Freshman LHP Cam Appenzeller Receives Summer Invite

The Tennessee Volunteers had another student athlete receive a prestigious invite to a post-season summer camp.

True freshman LHP Cam Appenzeller may represent the Tennessee Baseball program after being invited to the USA Baseball Collegiate National Training Camp, which will begin towards the end of June.

Before taking a closer look at Appenzeller, it is worth mentioning that Tennessee has a stout list of former players who are associated with the USA Baseball Collegiate National Camp brand.



Appenzeller marks the 21st spot on the list and will join former Vols such as Todd Helton, Chris Burke, Drew Gilbert, and Christian Moore among others.



It is unknown at this time if Appenzeller will attend, as the Vols are regrouping and preparing for the NCAA Baseball Tournament.

Cam Appenzeller Body of Work

Cam Appenzeller | Dale Dowden - Vols on SI

The 6-foot-5, 195-pounder from Illinoise has definitely made the most of his first year on Rocky Top displaying skills that validate an extremely high ceiling.

Appenzeller has an impressive 6-1 record on the year. There have been more than 18 appearences on the year including two starts that left the left-hander with a 4.89 ERA and a 1.18 WHIP.



The fearless freshman has pitched north of 53.2 innings while adding 59 strike-outs and a save to the board.

A great sign for the future is that four of Appenzeller's six wins were against conference enimies which includes the first game of the SEC Tournament against South Carolina.



South Carolina would be the first start for Appenzeller against a conference opponent.



Appenzeller held the Gamecocks to just 3-runs, while producing 5 strikeouts in his five innings of play.



Now, the Vols along with the first-year pitcher are back in Knoxville awaiting to learn their future in terms of the NCAA Baseball Tournament.

Follow Our Social Media Accounts

• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)

Follow Our Staff on X

• Follow Caleb Sisk on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Dale Dowden on X (Click HERE)

Follow Our Staff on Instagram

• Follow Caleb Sisk on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Follow Dale Dowden on Instagram (Click HERE)

Follow Our Staff on Facebook

• Follow Caleb Sisk on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Dale Dowden on Facebook (Click HERE)

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

• You can join our newsletter (HERE)