Tennessee Baseball Receives Tournament Projections After Early Conference Exit

The Tennessee Volunteers have been projected to land as a No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament, which means they will be on the road rather than being in the comfort of their home stadium. The Vols have been considered as one of the teams with the highest ceiling, as this is a team that can win on any given day, but can also be upset against teams they have no business losing to.

This wide range has landed them in a tough spot, as they are bouncing between multiple teams in recent projections. Here is where multiple outlets have the Vols traveling for the tournament.

D1Baseball - Hattiesburg, Mississippi (Southern Miss Regional)

Southern Miss Golden Eagles right-handed pitcher Josh Och (32) pitches against the Georgia Southern Eagles at Pete Taylor Park in Hattiesburg, Miss. on Saturday, May 16, 2026. | Matt Bush/Special to the Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is one of the more favorable predictions, as this would mean that the Vols are entering the event ranked as the No. 24 team in the nation, and will be one of the No. 2 seeds with an easier draw. They have been projected to play in some regionals against teams that are tougher than Southern Mississippi. Now, don't get it twisted, playing any of the top 16 teams is hard, but the Vols would rather play here than some of their other projections, to say the least.

Baseball America - Chapel Hill, North Carolina (North Carolina Regional)

Clemson infielder Luke Gaffney (16) dives back to first under the tag of University of North Carolina junior Erik Paulsen (44) during the bottom of the third inning at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Friday, April 10, 2026. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Vols wouldn't want this draw, as the North Carolina Tar Heels are one of the more dangerous teams in the nation. They are projected as the No. 5 team in the nation with this projection, while the Vols miss the list at No. 26. This would be arguably the toughest matchup for the Vols to get, as this is a matchup where the Vols could find themselves in some uncharted water. This is one of the unfavorable places for the Vols to land.

In conclusion, the Tennessee Volunteers will now await their tournament draw with the hopes of landing a favorable spot in the tournament while they look to push for their next national championship in college baseball.

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