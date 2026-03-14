Tennessee Baseball Looks To Win First SEC Series In Game 2 vs Georgia

The Tennessee Volunteers Baseball program began SEC play in a major way on Friday night with a win over the No. 8-ranked Georgia Bulldogs. Here’s everything you need to know about game two.

The Tennessee Volunteers defeated the Georgia Bulldogs (7-4) in Athens, Georgia on Friday night. It looked like we were going to have quite a pitching duel as Tennessee starter Teeghan Kuhns and Georgia starter Joey Volchko looked to be poised to work deep into this contest.

Kuhns worked clean all the way until the bottom of the fifth when he allowed 4 runs and gave up the lead. However, runs in the top of the sixth, seventh, and eighth innings from the Volunteers' lineup were the ultimate difference maker in this contest.

Stone Lawless’s home run in the 8th inning felt like the final nail in the coffin for the Bulldogs on Friday night. Only followed quickly by Manny Marin’s solo shot that cleared the trees in the outfield of Foley Field.

Vols head coach Josh Elander runs out to meet his guys in pregame warmups ahead their SEC matchup vs Georgia. | Brooks Austin

Game Two - Tennessee vs Georgia Baseball

Now, the Vols take the field against Saturday night to look to win the first of their SEC Series slate against what was one of the hottest lineups in college baseball. Entering Friday night’s league-opener, Georgia only had one hitter who was batting under .300. It’s been the hottest lineup in out-of-conference play.

It’s only the second time all season that this Georgia lineup has been held to four or fewer runs. It was a collaborative pitching effort as well, but especially by the bullpen. If Saturday’s success is going to look like Friday night’s, a scoreless performance from the bullpen again would go a long way.

Additionally, the bats have to remain powerful. The three homers from Friday night were all crucial in not only driving in runs, but also in the overall momentum of the ballpark. The Tennessee dugout brought the energy because of it as well.

It was a huge performance out of the bullpen from left-handed pitcher, Brandon Arvidson, who threw 4.2 scoreless innings and struck out 4 Georgia hitters as well.

A reminder that there are currently 10 other SEC Teams alongside the Vols ranked inside the Top-25 D1 Baseball rankings. Six of which, the Vols will exchange blows with in the weekend series throughout this 2026 schedule. They have their work cut out for them in 2026, this weekend being just the beginning.