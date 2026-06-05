Tennessee Baseball Starter Announces He Will Return Next Season

The Tennessee Volunteers continue to make good progress towards certain areas of next season, although they have lost plenty of starter-capable players ahead of next season. One of the positions that they have received great news about is one of the more important positions in baseball.

Stone Lawless Will Return Next Season

May 30, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; VCU Rams infielder Nick Flores (6) is tagged out by Tennessee Volunteers catcher Stone Lawless (27) on a steal attempt at home during game 3 of the Chapel Hill Regional at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

Recent news has revealed that the Tennessee Volunteers will return star catcher Stone Lawless, who has announced he will not enter the college baseball transfer portal. This is great news for the Tennessee baseball program, which will now have one of their stars for the next season.

Lawless is a master at work when behind the plate, as he was excellent when it came to blocking pitches, and his pop time, which ultimately landed him plenty of opportunities to play as a starter. He was excellent when it came to the defensive side of the game, but his offense started to peak at times as well. He finished the season with an average of .234 at the plate, while also hitting a total of seven home runs. He is one of the better bats at the plate when it comes to not striking out, as he only struck out 26 times last season.

He will be one of the key bats returning for the Vols, and will likely be an every-game starter for Tennessee in 2027. He will be a player who will come in clutch in big moments, as he finished the season with 11 extra base hits, but it would have been more if he had more base speed, which isn't exactly what is needed when it comes to the catcher position. He also has a great eye that will be needed when it comes to the plate, as he walked 17 times this season.

Lawless returning to Tennessee is nothing short of great news in Knoxville.

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