A Year After All-Star Game Controversy, Jacob Misiorowski Is Leaving No Doubt

What a difference a year makes.

Last July, Brewers rookie Jacob Misiorowski, after just five starts in the big leagues, was named to the National League All-Star team as a replacement for injured Cubs starter Matthew Boyd. Let’s just say it was a less-than-popular decision among certain parties at the time.

Fans of rival clubs thought it was too soon. Even the Phillies, who had two deserving All-Stars in shortstop Trea Turner and dominant starter Cristopher Sanchez snubbed from the roster, didn’t take kindly to the news, with the former calling it a “joke.”

To be fair here, Philadelphia’s ire was with MLB and its questionable selection process, not necessarily Misiorowski himself.

Yet, it was difficult to watch the Brewers ace’s dominant performance against the Phillies Friday night—a 15-strikeout, complete game one-hitter on just 95 pitches—and not think about the opponent it came against.

Misiorowski, to his credit, downplayed the notion that there was anything extra behind his sizzling fastballs against the Phillies besides a little extra adrenaline.

“It’s about the same as the Yankees, the Dodgers, any of those big-market teams,” Misiorowski told MLB.com. “You want to throw well against them. That adds adrenaline to it, too.”

The bigger takeaway, above some perceived animosity between the Phillies and Misiorowski, is that the Brewers righthander is ensuring there will be no consternation when he makes the roster this time around. From anyone. Heck, Misiorowski might even start the All-Star Game. He’s been that dominant.

Entering the start vs. the Phillies, Misiorowski had yielded just one earned run since the start of May. He had racked up double-digit strikeouts three times against three playoff-caliber opponents in the Yankees, Cardinals and Padres. He had thrown the 10 fastest pitches of the Statcast era against New York.

Then came Friday night.

It was clear the adrenaline was pumping through Misiorowski’s veins at American Family Field, as the 24-year-old one-upped himself, firing the fastest pitch by a starting pitcher in the pitch-tracking era in the top of the first inning.

JACOB MISIOROWSKI JUST HIT 104.5 MPH — THE FASTEST PITCH BY A SP IN MLB HISTORY pic.twitter.com/J9fXQauDeS — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) June 12, 2026

By the end of the night, the blazing fastball was merely a footnote to one of the most dominant outings by a starting pitcher in recent memory. Misiorowski twice struck out the side, the first time on 12 pitches in the opening frame, the second time on 13 pitches in the third. The Brewers ace struck out eight of the first nine Phillies he faced. He faced the minimum 27 batters. The game fittingly ended on a Misiorowski punchout, with the Brewers hurler hoisting his arms skyward as the home crowd roared.

The final out of Miz's masterpiece 🥹 pic.twitter.com/FjPyQalcd4 — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) June 13, 2026

Here are three reasons why Misiorowski’s start was one of the greatest in MLB history—and why the Brewers hurler is leaving no doubt as to his All-Star game status amid a truly historic stretch.

Three stunning facts about Jacob Misiorowski's start vs. Phillies—and dominant stretch

The unbelievable velocity

Misiorowski’s eye-popping velocity precedes him and yet, he just keeps on finding ways to impress with his world-class heater. Fastest pitch by a starter in the Statcast era? Check. Three fastest pitches on strikeouts in the pitch-tracking era (104.5 mph to Kyle Schwarber, 103.5 mph to Turner, and 104.1 mph to Bryce Harper)? Check. And 58 pitches clocked at 100 mph or greater? Check. Misiorowski checked every velocity box you could want, and all three radar gun-breaking feats were records.

A record-breaking Maddux

Full stop. In the age of bullpens and analytics, it was impressive enough that Misiorowski pitched a complete game, never mind a shutout of nine or more innings on fewer than 100 pitches, a type of start called a Maddux given the former Braves hurlers’ propensity for delivering such outings. Not only was Misiorowski’s start a Maddux, but it came with 15 strikeouts, the most punchouts in a Maddux dating back to 1988.

An utterly dominant stretch

Misiorowski is in the midst of a stretch unlike anything we’ve ever seen. The Brewers ace owns a 0.17 ERA in his last eight starts, the lowest ERA in an eight-start span since the statistic became official back in 1913. But wait, there’s more. During this eight-start stretch, he has struck out 80 batters and allowed just one extra-base hit. He’s the only pitcher since at least 1900 with 60-plus strikeouts and one—or zero—extra-base hits allowed during an eight-start span, according to Sarah Langs. That he did so during a time in which home runs have been belted at the 15th-best rate since 1871 is nothing short of astonishing.

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