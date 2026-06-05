Tennessee Baseball Loses Most Crucial Transfer Portal Departure Yet

The Tennessee Volunteers have lost yet another talented player to the transfer portal. They have been on a roll when it comes to the college baseball transfer portal news, as all of their news as of recent has seemingly been solid; however, they are now losing the most important piece from their team thus far.

Manny Marin Enters the College Baseball Transfer Portal

Tennessee Volunteers' Manny Marin (4) scoops a ground ball as Arkansas Razorbacks take on Tennessee Volunteers during the SEC baseball tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Ala. on Wednesday, May 20, 2026. Arkansas Razorbacks defeated Tennessee Volunteers 8-4. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Vols are now expected to lose Manny Marin to the college baseball transfer portal. Marin is a two-year starter for the Tennessee baseball program and is a player who can be used at many different positions in the infield. Not only that, but he was the starter for the Vols at the shortstop position for most of this season, after he seemingly beat out Ariel Antigua at the position. Marin had many big moments, especially in the field, although his bat continued to get better throughout the season, which is something that will help him get picked up by another solid team.

Marin was the clear starter for the Vols next season, but now that he is off to the college baseball transfer portal, it is easy to remember that teh Vols are hosting two key transfer portal players on a visit sooner than most. The Vols will also have plenty of young talent coming in who will need to compete.

What makes this worse is that the Vols are losing both Antigua and Marin to the college baseball transfer portal, as those two make up two of the three biggest departures from the program. The other player who would join the group is Jay Abernathy from the outfield.

If Tennessee can get things back on track and can land someone who can replace Marin, this won't seem as bad, but until this happens, this is a major blow to the Tennessee baseball roster.

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