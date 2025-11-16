Tennessee Baseball Players Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
The Tennessee baseball program has been looking to show its dominance this season, as the Tennessee Vols will be coached by a new head coach, but still a familiar name. That being as, they are now set to be coached by Josh Elander instead of Tony Vitello. The Vols lost their former head coach to the MLB, as he is the first college coach to take an MLB manager job without any previous coaching experience in the MLB. He is also the highest-paid first-time MLB manager in the history of the league.
One thing that has been reported, and even talked about often here at Vols on SI is the fact that the Vols have kept all of their pieces in place (outside of a few players who were committed to Tony Vitello and the staff.)
Brennon Seigler Announces NCAA Transfer Portal Plans
However, their perfect slate of keeping their roster intact has come to an end. The Vols will now be without a player who was on the roster, as he is set to enter the NCAA transfer portal. That player being Brennon Seigler, who announced the decision to enter the NCAA transfer portal on Saturday. Here is what he had to say in his transfer portal announcement.
"After much thought and prayer, I've decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal. I want to express my gratitude to the University of Tennessee, my coaches, and teammates for my time here. Thank you, UT, for everything. I can't wait to see what God has for me this next chapter," said the now former Tennessee Volunteers' baseball player.
Seigler is a former 2024 grad, who was set to be in his redshirt freshman season with the Vols, but that will not be the case. He is a former top 350 prospect, as Perfect Game had him graded as the 311th best player in the nation. Seigler played outfield, which has him graded as the 59th best in the position group, which leaves him as an intriguing prospect.
Seigler was a top-10 player in the state of Tennessee as well, as the in-state kid was rated as the 7th best player in the state of Tennessee in his class.
He is the first departure following fall camp. This will be something to pay attention to as the Vols hope to have all the momentum that they believe they can under Elander.