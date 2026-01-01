Tennessee Football Wide Receiver Plans to Enter NCAA Transfer Portal

The Tennessee Vols have the chance to become one of the better teams in the NCAA Transfer Portal, much like they were when it comes to the high school recruiting scene, as the Vols finished the cycle inside the top-10 for the high school recruiting class. The Vols will need to do well in the transfer portal, as the Vols have the chance of doing well next season, but they will have to pull some strings, as if they have another portal class like last season, things may not be great for them, as you may think.

Tennessee seemed to struggle for the majority of this season despite finishing the season with a record that reads 8-5. The Vols failed to defeat any ranked teams or even a team that finished the season with a positive record. This would be listed as an underwhelming performance by many, but it is safe to say that fans had too high hopes for the Vols after losing nearly 40 players to the portal last off-season. They have some issues going on yet again with portal exits, as the portal has't officially entered, and they have already experienced some departures. These exits come in at many different positions, including one that the Vols don't have to fill, but could maybe use a body or two just to put a cherry on top.

Tommy Winton Announces NCAA Transfer Plan

Tommy Winton of Knoxville Catholic is named one of Knox News' Elite 8, a collection of the top college football prospects in the Knoxville area for the Class of 2021. UPDATED KNS Elite 8 2021 | Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The Vols lost a wide receiver to the transfer portal after a fantastic season from his position group. They lost a player who never saw the field much, but could elsewhere, as he is nearing the end of his college career. That prospect is Tommy Winton, who is an in-state kid leaving the Vols for another team that has yet to be noted due to the portal not officially being open at this time. The portal will open on January 2nd and close following the conclusion of January 16th. This is when he will officially enter the portal and will likely go elsewhere to see the field. The destination may be a smaller school, but he has a chance to be a weapon when he gets the chance to make plays.

He is one of the players who climbed the depth chart, but will be pushed more down with the additions of the new players that they have coming in from the high school football season.

