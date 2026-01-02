Tennessee Football True Freshman Enters the Transfer Portal

The Tennessee Volunteers have become one of the many teams looking to make a difference when it comes to this offseason, but unlike some of the teams they have to make moves and it isn't as much of an option at it has been in years prior, as there are many positions that the Vols will need to fill when it comes to the 2026 season, and possibly pass that.

The Vols have the chance to be very good, but if that will be the case, it will be due to the additions that they make both from the high school scene and in the college transfer portal. The transfer portal is one of the best ways to make immediate improvements, and for the high school scene, it seems to be more long-term thinking, as even the best freshmen will be a shell of themselves in the first season of their career.

The Vols have done a solid job in the high school season, as they finished the class strong, but they will need to do an even better job in the transfer portal, as there are multiple needs, and they will need to land the top guys at the positions they need anyway.

Another thing that the Vols will need to do is keep the players that they have in the boat, but that is something they have failed to do already, as there are multiple names that have announced their plans of entering the transfer portal, but only some of the names have been guys that seem to be in a significant role with the team moving forward. While this isn't as bad as it could be, the Vols will still need to address this quickly.

Jayden Loftin Enters the Transfer Portal

Jayden Loftin with Josh Heupel on his visit to Tenenssee / Photo - Jayden Loftin Social Media

One of the players who entered the transfer portal recently is Jayden Loftin. Loftin is one of the better players in the class that they signed a year ago, as he is an EDGE with plenty of potential. Loftin has shown a lot of progress and a lot of passion when it comes to this game. He will be a priority target for those who will be looking for a young guy to commit and come in quickly. He will be someone looking for a chance to play, and that will be something that is worth monitoring moving forward from this position in the portal.

