Tennessee Baseball Post-Game Pressers Following Game 2 of LSU Series

The Tennessee Baseball team was able to bounce back on Saturday evening and take Game 2 of the series with LSU 4-1.



The Vols dropped Game 1 on Friday night.

Tennessee got busy early putting two runs on the board in the first inning. After LSU got on the board in the second, the Vols would add a single run during innings 3 and 4.



The 3-run lead would hold up to the end for a Volunteers win and to force a rubber match in Game 3.

A few good swings of the bat and heavy doses of effecient pitching was the night's recipe.

Following the game, Tennessee HC Josh Elander, 2B/1B Blake Grimmer, and LHP Cam Appenzeller would join the media and answer questions on the night's outcome.

Josh Elander

Josh Elander talks after Game 2 (LSU) | Dale Dowden - Vols on SI

What worked for Cam (Appenzeller)?



"I think it was his fast ball command, how he's attacking the strike zone, but just the poise out there is he's well beyond his years just to go out there in that game and that environment. Our car was amazing. I heard it was another record crowd. So thankful how they continue to support us and, but Appy was happy. That's what he's been doing."

Blake Grimmer

Blake Grimmer talks following Game 2 (LSU) | Dale Dowden - Vols on SI

What Grimmer is seeing from home plate?

Grimmer has a home run in each of the first two games of the series.



"Um you know, just trusting my approach when I'm going up there. Um, you know, just grinding in the cages and just having the confidence that the work that I put in is going to pay off and I just go out there and just compete."

Cam Appenzeller

Cam Appenzeller speaks after clutch performance in Game 2 (LSU) | Dale Dowden - Vols on SI

Relationship with catcher Garrett Wright



"Really good. I mean, I talk to Garrett a lot. He's a funny guy. Bit of a weirdo, but I love him."

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