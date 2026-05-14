Elite Tennessee Baseball Star Ranks as Only Player in This Statistic
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Tennessee Volunteers freshman Trent Grindlinger is in the middle of having a great season, as he currently has a batting average of .384, all while still having 8 home runs on the season. While this is great, he is also the only player on the roster to have one statistic that was pointed out by MLB Draft expert Joe Doyle.
"There is currently just ONE hitter in college baseball with an overall whiff rate under 15% and a hard-hit rate north of 60%," Doyle said. "That would be Tennessee FRESHMAN Trent Grindlinger. He's draft-eligible in 2027. Potential Top 10 pick."
This is a great sign for the Vols, who will have another season with Grindlinger following the conclusion of this season.
Here is more information on the talented player's 2026 season, according to UTSports.com.
Trent Grindlinger's Ridiculous 2026
- Deposited his sixth home run of the season into the left field porches in a midweek win over Presbyterian (5/5)
- Doubled and later came around to score in game two at Kentucky (5/2)
- Went 2-for-2 with double and two RBIs in a run-rule win over West Georgia (4/28)
- Recorded another multi-hit game with a 3-for-5 performance in a game three win over #13 Alabama (4/24). The freshman singled, doubled and homered to drive in three runs on the day
- Posted a 2-for-2 day with a solo home run, an RBI-single, two walks and two runs scored in a 10-0 rout of #13 Alabama (4/24)
- Went 2-for-5 with two singles in game one versus #13 Alabama (4/23)
- Hit his third home run of his freshman campaign with a solo homer versus Lipscomb (4/21), extending his on-base streak to 19 games
- Walked and scored a run in the Vols' series finale against #25 Ole Miss (4/19)
- Drove in the Vols only run of the game with a solo home run in game two versus #25 Ole Miss (4/18)
- Extended his hit streak to six games with a two singles an RBI, and a run scored in a run-rule win over UNC Asheville (4/14)
- Went 1-for-4 with a single as the Vols swept #9 Mississippi State in Starkville (4/12)
- Turned in three singles and scored a run in a game two win over No. 9 Mississippi State, recording his third three-hit game of the season (4/11)
- Posted a 1-for-3 day with a double in a series-opening win in game one at #9 Mississippi State (4/10)
- Hit his first-career home run, a three-run blast in UT's six-run eighth inning, in midweek win over Northern Kentucky (4/7)
- Added two more hits with a 2-for-4 day in the series finale against LSU (4/5)
- Went 1-3 with a single in series opener vs. LSU (4/4)
- Collected a career high five RBIs on three hits off the bench in game three thriller at Vanderbilt (3/29)
- Logged a 1-for-3 day with an RBI single in his first-career SEC start vs. Missouri (3/21)
- Had a career day in midweek win over Eastern Kentucky (3/17), going 3-for-3 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored
- Recorded a single as a pinch-hitter in midweek win over Tennessee Tech (3/10)
- Tallied a single, a run and an RBI in midweek victory over Oakland (3/4)
- Singled in a pinch hit appearance in 10-3 win over UNC Asheville (2/17)
- Started at DH in his collegiate debut, going 2-for-4 with a double in a 5-1 win over Nicholls (2/14)
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Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.Follow CalebSisk_