Game Day Predictions: Tennessee Basketball vs. Mississippi State

The Tennessee Volunteers are set for a major contest on Wednesday, as they play in yet another midweek contest, highlighted by the offensive scoring from two players. The Vols are set to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs in a game that Tennessee is anticipated to win. They will enter this game with a chip on their shoulder, but they will need to defeat the Bulldogs if they want to get past another upsetting close to an SEC game.

Our Vols on SI staff writers each submitted who they believe will win this contest, as the Vols are looking to push through the Bulldogs before they face the LSU Tigers, while the Bulldogs are looking to upset the Vols before they take on their in-state rivals, the Ole Miss Rebels.

This game seems like a must win for the Vols, but what do the staff members think? Take a look.

Dale Dowden: Tennessee 79, Mississippi State 53

Tennessee guard Bishop Boswell (3) holds his head after taking a hit to the face during an NCAA college basketball game against Ole Miss on February 3, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"It seems that the team is finally beginning to settle in and catch stride as the season progresses. Boswell and Ament have been strong leaders over the last few games, and that should continue."

Wesley Powell: Tennessee 78, Mississippi State 66

Tennessee forward Felix Okpara (34) congratulates Nate Ament (10) as he comes off the court in the final minutes of the NCAA college basketball game against Ole Miss on February 3, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Tennessee comes into the Mississippi State game with statistically the best defense in the sec while Miss State has the third-worst PPG in the SEC. The Bulldogs have lost 7/8 games, and going against the Vols with Nate Ament playing some of his best basketball of the season, I just don’t see Mississippi State coming out with a win."

Caleb Sisk: Tennessee 74, Mississippi State 62

Feb 7, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Tennessee Volunteers forward Nate Ament (10) celebrates with guard Bishop Boswell (3) during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

"I think the Tennessee Volunteers are going to come out of the game with a chip on their shoulder. Losing the way they did on Saturday is not taken lightly, as this was the second time they have allowed this to happen. The point of emphasis will be closing this game, as they will be tasked with stopping one of the better point guards in the nation. They will have the goal of stopping Josh Hubbard, who is averaging over 20 points per game and is a dangerous shot creator from all levels. On the other hand, the Vols will look to create some shots through their star Nate Ament, who has worked his way back into being a top-10 projected draft pick. I believe the Vols will be sound on defense, as they come into this contest with a lot to prove."

