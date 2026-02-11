New Player on The Injury Report Ahead of Tennessee Basketball vs. Mississippi State

Clarence Massamba is now listed on the injury report, and he is listed as out for this next contest. The talented prospect has become one of the backups for the Vols, but hasn't found much of a stride in the college world thus far.

Many believe he will be a star down the line, as he is someone with a bright future thanks to his height and his versatility. The talented prospect was listed as a forward, but he has since changed to a guard, which makes him one of the taller guards on the roster at 6'5.

While there haven't been many stats recorded, the talented prospect is one of the better high school additions that this team made. Here are some of the notable things from his high school career, according to UTSports.com.

Clarence Massamba's High School

Nov 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Lino Mark (2) runs the offense was Tennessee Volunteers guard Clarence Massamba (4) defends during the second half in a 2025 Players Era Festival group play game at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Tabbed a three-star recruit by both ESPN and On3, the former of which slotted him at No. 53 among small forwards in his class.

Placed No. 256 in the 247Sports Composite rankings, good for a three-star listing and for the No. 66 spot at the shooting guard position.

Spent his senior year of high school taking classes through Edmentum.

Appeared in 29 games for AS Monaco Basket’s U21 team in the LNB Espoirs league during the 2024-25 campaign, notching 21 starts.

Averaged 11.7 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.4 steals in 24.7 minutes per game, while shooting 46.3 percent from the floor, 34.1 percent beyond the arc and 78.3 percent at the line.

Helped his team take second place in the regular season at 22-8, as well as finish as the runner-up in the playoffs.

Scored in double figures 17 times, reaching 15-plus in nine contests and 20-plus in five.

Tallied a season-high 25 points in a Feb. 2025 victory over Espoirs Chalon-Saone in which he shot 10-of-19 from the floor, including 5-of-7 on 3-pointers.

Also made three appearances with AS Monaco Basket’s senior team in the LNB Élite league, all in Oct. 2024, and amassed five points in five total minutes of action.

Went to The Rock School in Gainesville, Fla., during his junior and sophomore prep campaigns.

Led his team to a 25-8 record and a Sunshine Independent Athletic Association (SIAA) title as a junior, posting a 58-47 victory over DME Academy to seal the crown.

Averaged 13.0 points, a team-best 5.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game, plus shot 53.0 percent from the field and 42.0 percent beyond the arc.

Garnered SIAA Second Team All-State status, as well as his team’s Most Improved Player award.

Tabbed a 2023 Chick-Fil-A Classic All-Tournament Team pick after averaging 19.0 points and 5.0 rebounds per game across three outings in Lexington, S.C., shooting 22-of-35 (62.9 percent) from the field and 9-of-15 (60.0 percent) from deep.

Finished second in the prestigious tournament in made field goals, co-second in made 3-pointers, fourth in scoring, fourth in made 3-pointers (min. four 3PA) and sixth in field-goal percentage (min. 10 FGA).

Attended Lycée General Charles de Gaulle in Caen, France, to begin his high school career.

Joshua Hayes (Appalachian State), Ryan Jones Jr. (Liberty/Virginia Tech) and Sammie Yeanay (Cal/Grand Canyon) were among his teammates at The Rock.

Among the notable basketball players to graduate from The Rock are 2022-23 NBA MVP Joel Embiid and 2013-14 SEC Player of the Year Scottie Wilbekin.

More Vols News