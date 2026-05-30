Tennessee Baseball Season Comes to an End in Chapel Hill Regional

The Tennessee Volunteers played in their second game of the Chapel Hill Regional, as they played against the VCU Rams. This was a game that the Vols entered as heavy favorites after the way that both games played out the day before, for both the Vols, who lost in the 14th inning, and the Rams, who were held scoreless against the North Carolina Tar Heels.

There were a lot of highs and lows for the Tennessee Volunteers in this game, as they couldn't find their pace ever in this game. One of the biggest moments of the game scored the first runs of the contest, as Reese Chapman hit a two-run home run to kickstart the game. This gave the Vols their first two runs, while the Rams trailed with no runs at the time. This was a massive home run for the Vols, and everything seemed like it was going well.

Tennessee would later be hit around after Kuhns gave up a solo home run, and then would give up two more runs in the game. When things weren't looking good for the Vols, they would turn to their bullpen, which gave up even more runs after the Vols couldn't get anything going. Later in the game, the Vols would have a solo home run off the bat of catcher Stone Lawless, but the Vols couldn't score much more in that inning. The Vols would have to use many arms in the bullpen, including arguably their best arm in the bullpen, Cameron Appenzeller. He would hold strong through his first two innings before the Vols finally got their bats going.

A single by Clark and Chapman got the leading run to the plate, but a sac-fly would come next, which scored Clark and kept Chapman at first with one out. A wild pitch moved Chapman with one out, which was huge for the Vols in the moment. After a sac-fly moved him to third, Abernathy grounded out to keep the Vols down one. This would mean that they would have one last chance to tie the game, assuming they wouldn't give up any runs.

That would be the exact case, as Appenzeller had one of his stronger innings and performances of the season entering the ninth. This brought the Vols 1, 2, and 3 up, as Wright, Grimmer, and Ford would be the batters. All they needed was one run.

The ninth inning would begin with a strikeout on a pitch that Wright thought was a ball, which was a full count. He had words for the ump on his way to the dugout. Grimmer would then come to the plate, and he would walk to give the Vols a base runner. The issue is that they had to worry about a double play. Ford struck out, which meant there was one on and two out for Trent Grindlinger. He would then line out to end the game and their season by a score of 5-4.

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