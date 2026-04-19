Tennessee Baseball Takes Game 3 Against Mississippi 13-5

With the series off of the table, the Tennessee Volunteers decided to punch back on Sunday afternoon defeating the Rebels of Ole Miss

The Ole Miss Rebels were the victors in the first two games of the series.



Game 1 - 7-4 (Miss)

Game 2 - 8-1 (Miss)

The Vols did an outstanding job just getting guys on base and allowing the next man up to swing, leading to a few RBIs on a couple of homers that pushed Tennessee out in front.



The home team took an early lead and never looked back as a 2-run lead grew. The Rebels never quit as they chipped into the lead but could never relieve the Vols of their lead.





Pitching

LHP Evan Blanco fires ones to home plate vs. Mississippi. 4/19/26 | Dale Dowden - Vols on SI

Evan Blanco started the game and pitched for 6 complete innings before Brandon Arvidson would relieve him until the final side, in which Bo Rhudy would come in and finish the game on the mound for the Vols.



Evan Blanco 6-ip, 7-hits, 3-runs, 8-strikeouts



Brandon Arvidson 2-ip, 2-hits, 2-runs, 4-strikeouts



Bo Rhudy 1-ip, 1-hit, 0-runs, 1-strikeout

Batting

Tennessee infielder Blake Grimmer (14) signals on third base at the Tennessee baseball season opener against Hofstra, in Lindsey Nelson Stadium at University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Tenn., Friday, February. 14, 2025. | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The bats were in full swing on Sunday (no pun intended) but the Volunteers had three batters with multiple hits on that afternoon with Blake Grimmer leading the way.



Blake Grimmer 5-ab, 4-hits, 6-rbi, 3-runs, 3-hr



Levi Clark 4-ab, 3-hits, 4-rbi, 2-runs, 2-hr



Henry Ford 5-ab, 4-hits, 3-rbi, 2-runs, 1-hr

Stone Lawless made his way back to the batter's box today as the home crowd gave the catcher a standing ovation.



Lawless would finish his return with 3-ab, 1-hit, 2-runs

Josh Elander, Blake Grimmer, and Levi Clark would meet with reporters following the 13-5 victory over Ole Miss.

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