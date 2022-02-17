Tennessee Baseball Unveils Friday Starter Against Georgia Southern

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.– Tennessee baseball will kickoff its 2022 season with an opening home series against Georgia Southern this weekend.

Many questions have surrounded the Vols starting lineup to begin the season, considering UT only returned four starters for this season. In addition, the weekend pitching rotation is up in the air, especially after Blade Tidwell suffered a shoulder injury that will sideline him indefinitely.

As far as the pitching rotation on opening weekend against the Eagles goes, Tennessee Baseball's game preview has answered who will start on Friday for the Vols' first game.

RHP Chase Burns is officially listed as the projected starter for the Vols and will go toe-to-toe with Georgia Southern's LHP Ty Fisher.

As for Saturday and Sunday, it is still 'TBD' for who the Vols will put on the bump.

RHP Chase Dollander is a likely candidate, as the sophomore transferred to Tennessee in the offseason from Georgia Southern.

Burns, a freshman who will make his first career start in the Vols' first game of the season, chose to forego signing with an MLB team to play on Rocky Top.

MLB.com ranked Burns as the No. 47 prospect by MLB.com entering last year's draft, and the San Diego Padres selected the Gallatin native in the 20th round.

Burns ranks as the 17th best pitcher overall and fifth-best RHP nationally, according to Perfect Game. In Tennessee, Burns ranks as the top pitcher overall.

The first pitch for Tennessee-Georgia Southern is at 4:30 p.m. ET in Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Friday, February 18.

