Tennessee-Georgia Game Two Delayed Due to Weather

First pitch of Tennessee Baseball's Friday game against the Georgia Bulldogs has been delayed at least one hour due to lightning in the area, pushing the start of the game to no earlier than 6:30 p.m. ET.

Lightning pushes the start of the game back at least 30 minutes, and the extra delay time is due to the two teams still having to finish warming up.

The weather delay marks the second consecutive Friday night game that has been delayed for Tennessee, as the start of the Vols' game two in Lexington against Kentucky was delayed 103 minutes.

6:32 p.m. ET is the official first pitch time.

