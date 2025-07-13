Tennessee Signee Stelle Hall Faces Major Decision After Being Drafted No. 9 by Reds
One of the biggest storylines following the first round of the 2025 MLB Draft isn’t just about who got picked — it’s about what comes next.
Tennessee baseball signee Stelle Hall, a standout shortstop from Hewitt-Trussville High School in Alabama, was selected No. 9 overall by the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday night. Now, Hall finds himself at a career crossroads: should he start his professional journey with the Reds or head to Knoxville and play for the Vols?
It’s the kind of decision that can define a player’s future. Hall, who reclassified from the 2026 class and signed with Tennessee last November, has long been seen as a generational talent. But the opportunity to be a top-10 MLB pick is one few high school players ever get — and even fewer turn down.
According to Rocky Top Insider, the Reds wouldn’t have used such a premium pick if they weren’t prepared to offer a contract strong enough to convince Hall to skip college. Still, the allure of playing for Tony Vitello, competing in the SEC, and developing at a national powerhouse like Tennessee could be difficult to pass up.
Hall’s résumé is stacked: Alabama’s Mr. Baseball in 2025, ranked No. 12 by MLB Pipeline and No. 15 by Baseball America, and widely praised for his elite athleticism. At 5-foot-11 and 170 pounds, he brings plus-plus speed, a strong arm, and the defensive upside to stay at shortstop professionally. Offensively, he offers a quick right-handed swing with gap-to-gap ability.
Just 17 years old, turns 18 on July 24, has options most players his age only dream of.
It’s a decision that balances immediate opportunity with long-term growth, money with maturity, and professional dreams with college experiences. The ball is now in Hall’s court, and all eyes will be on what path this promising young star chooses.