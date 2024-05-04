Tennessee Baseball Splits Double-Header With Florida
The Tennessee Volunteers took on the Florida Gators in a doubleheader on Friday. The Vols won the first matchup by a score of 6-2, then fell short in game two by a score of 4-3 to the Gators.
The Vols opened up the series with a 6-2 win against the Gators, showcasing strong
performances from the mound, highlighted by AJ Causey, who relieved starting pitcher Chris
Stamos following the third inning. Causey pitched five scoreless innings with seven
strikeouts to help hold Florida's high-scoring lineup to just two runs. The Volunteer bats took
care of the rest, scoring six runs with twelve hits, led by left fielder Dylan Dreiling, who went 3-4 at the plate with two RBIs.
The Vols had difficulty picking back up where they left off in game two. Florida jumped on the Vols early with a two-run home run by shortstop Colby Shelton, who helped put the Gators up 3-0 in the third inning. The Volunteer bats couldn't get much going aside from a solo shot home run in the fifth inning by first baseman Blake Burke to make it 3-1 in the fifth inning. The Vols started to get things going in the final innings with help from third baseman Billy Amick, who hit a solo home run in the eighth, followed by an RBI groundout driven in by second baseman Christian Moore in the ninth, helping the Vols become just one run shy of Florida's 3-4 lead. Despite the Vols' late-game efforts, Florida would close things out in the ninth with help from closer Luke McNeillie, making the series 1-1.
Zander Sechrist, who has a 3.89 ERA, will pitch to close out the Vols' series. In return, the Gators are bringing Jac Caglianone, who's coming in with a 4.10 ERA. The first pitch is set to take place at 6:30 pm.
You Might Also Like:
- Tennessee Learns Date For SEC Media Day
- CFB's "Next Wave of Superstars" Includes Nico Iamaleava
- The Good, Bad, and Ugly: Tennessee vs. Auburn
Join the Community:
- Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow Blake Schowalter on Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.