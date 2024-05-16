Tennessee Baseball Begins Series With South Carolina
WRITTEN BY BLAKE SCHOWALTER
The Tennessee Volunteers will enter their final series of the regular season tonight, taking on No.24 South Carolina.
The Volunteers will take on South Carolina in a three-game series beginning tonight. The Vols will look to claim the SEC regular season title for the fifth time in program history this weekend, sitting just one game back behind first-place Kentucky.
The Vols are coming off their eighth straight conference series win, beating Vanderbilt in last
weekend's series two games to one. On the other hand, South Carolina is coming off a rough
home stand against Georgia, being swept by the Bulldogs and falling from No. 13 to No. 24 in
the nation. Despite a rough weekend for the Gamecocks, South Carolina holds prominent series
wins, including a series sweep against Vanderbilt and a series win against No. 2 Kentucky.
Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello spoke on what South Carolina does well and how the Vols plan to prepare. "I know their bullpen has guys with really good stuff. Shocker, in our league. That's kind of a theme. We will start to pick those guys apart a little bit as far as preparing or at least taking a look at them. And then offensively, there's just a lot of experience in there, and there's balance too between left- and right-handed hitters."
While the Vols chase history in their efforts to claim their fifth SEC regular season championship
in program history, Christian Moore will attempt to claim history of his own. Moore is just one home run shy from breaking Tennessee's single-season home run record after hitting his 24th home run in Tuesday's game against Belmont.
Starting on the mound in game one for the Vols is left-handed pitcher Chris Stamos, who holds a record of 3-0 with an ERA of 3.33. In return, South Carolina will start Ty Good with a record of 5-1 and an ERA of 3.21. First pitch is set for 6:30 pm ET.
