Tennessee Football Assistants Check on Shekai Mills-Knight
2025 three-star running back Shekai Mills-Knight (Chattanooga, Tenn.) is a major target of the Tennessee Volunteers.
After a stellar junior campaign, Baylor School running back Shekai Mills-Knight came onto the scene as a national recruit. He ranks as the No. 543 prospect in the 2025 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. Tennessee has already landed Buford High School running back Justin Baker in the 2025 class but is open to taking another.
Tennessee offensive coordinator Joey Halzle and running back De'Rail Sims visited Baylor on Thursday to check on Mills-Knight. There are several other programs in the running for his pledge, especially after this season. The Ole Miss Rebels are a team that's made an impression; Auburn, Louisville, Michigan, Notre Dame, and Ohio State have also jumped into this recruitment this spring. This is certainly one to monitor moving forward.
Tennessee's 2025 Recruiting Class
- George MacIntyre, QB
- Justin Baker, RB
- Radarious Jackson, WR
- Joakim Dodson, WR
- Jack VanDorselaer, TE
- Ethan Utley, DL
- Dylan Lewis, CB
- Tyler Redmond, CB
- Sidney Walton, S
