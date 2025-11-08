Volunteer Country

Tennessee Starting Pitcher Suffers Injury in Scrimmage

Expected starting pitcher Brandon Arvidson gets injured. Here is what has been reported.

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee Assistant Coach Frank Anderson walks on the field during the first round of the NCAA Knoxville Super Regionals between Tennessee and Notre Dame at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Friday, June 10, 2022. Kns Tennessee Notre Dame
Tennessee Assistant Coach Frank Anderson walks on the field during the first round of the NCAA Knoxville Super Regionals between Tennessee and Notre Dame at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Friday, June 10, 2022. Kns Tennessee Notre Dame / Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Tennessee Volunteers are one of the many programs with a new flavor this season. They are now no longer coaches by Tony Vitello, but instead will be coached by his assistant Josh Elander. Elander is one of the better recruiting coordinators the game has seen along with be a top hitting coach in the nation.

The Vols held yet another scrimmage, which seen a lot of positive signs, but one thing that wasn't positive is the injury to one of their best players.

The player that was injured in the game is someone who has the chance to be a starter for the Vols after having a solid season, and returning to Knoxville.

That player being Brandon Arvidson. Arvidson is a left-handed pitcher from the state of Texas as he resides in Dripping Springs, Texas. He was the Vols go to guy for a lot of key moments last season, and many believe that he has worked himself into a bigger role this season, but that will depend on his health, which is now in jeopardy.

Brandon Arvidson's Injury

Brandon Arvidso
Tennessee pitcher Brandon Arvidson (25) points towards the plate after striking out a batter at the NCAA college baseball Knoxville Regional final against Wake Forest on June 1, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

During the scrimmage, he took a line drive to his arm, according to Mike Wilson. This line drive happened in a live at bat against Reese Chapman, who is also a returning player for the Tennessee Vols. This was his non-throwing arm, which is better than his throwing arm if it was to happen, but still serious.

It remains unknown if the pitcher will be out a significant amount of time, as Wilson reported that a UT spokesperson believes that he has avoided serious injury, but will be further evaluated.

The Tennessee pitcher finished last season with a total of 38.2 innings pitched under his belt, while throwing a 4.19 ERA. This is under 30 totals games played, and two games as a starter. Overall he struck out a total of 70 batters, which is over two on average a game, and nearly two batters an inning.

The Vols will begin their college baseball season in the spring, and will be using the same players that they were expected to use when Vitello was here, as the Vols AD (Danny White) conducted a search and selected the guy that the team wanted for the job, which is something that truly kept this team together.

If the Vols have a healthy roster they will have the same expectations as always, as they will be pushing to be in the CWS yet again.

More Vols News

feed

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.

Home/Baseball