Tennessee Starting Pitcher Suffers Injury in Scrimmage
The Tennessee Volunteers are one of the many programs with a new flavor this season. They are now no longer coaches by Tony Vitello, but instead will be coached by his assistant Josh Elander. Elander is one of the better recruiting coordinators the game has seen along with be a top hitting coach in the nation.
The Vols held yet another scrimmage, which seen a lot of positive signs, but one thing that wasn't positive is the injury to one of their best players.
The player that was injured in the game is someone who has the chance to be a starter for the Vols after having a solid season, and returning to Knoxville.
That player being Brandon Arvidson. Arvidson is a left-handed pitcher from the state of Texas as he resides in Dripping Springs, Texas. He was the Vols go to guy for a lot of key moments last season, and many believe that he has worked himself into a bigger role this season, but that will depend on his health, which is now in jeopardy.
Brandon Arvidson's Injury
During the scrimmage, he took a line drive to his arm, according to Mike Wilson. This line drive happened in a live at bat against Reese Chapman, who is also a returning player for the Tennessee Vols. This was his non-throwing arm, which is better than his throwing arm if it was to happen, but still serious.
It remains unknown if the pitcher will be out a significant amount of time, as Wilson reported that a UT spokesperson believes that he has avoided serious injury, but will be further evaluated.
The Tennessee pitcher finished last season with a total of 38.2 innings pitched under his belt, while throwing a 4.19 ERA. This is under 30 totals games played, and two games as a starter. Overall he struck out a total of 70 batters, which is over two on average a game, and nearly two batters an inning.
The Vols will begin their college baseball season in the spring, and will be using the same players that they were expected to use when Vitello was here, as the Vols AD (Danny White) conducted a search and selected the guy that the team wanted for the job, which is something that truly kept this team together.
If the Vols have a healthy roster they will have the same expectations as always, as they will be pushing to be in the CWS yet again.