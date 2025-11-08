Volunteer Country

Fellow SEC Program is Making a Push For This Tennessee Football Commit

This SEC program has hopes of being able to land this Tennessee Vols football commit

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel during warm-ups before a NCAA football game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Oklahoma Sooners at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on November 1, 2025.
/ Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Tennessee Volunteers have been battling to keep one of their current commits. That commit being one of the top players in the class when it comes to being versatile. He is one of the better prospects in the state of Texas, and has recently received more attention from other schools.

That prospect being Legend Bey. Bey is an athlete who plays quarterback at North Forney, but he is committed to the Vols to play wide receiver. He recently received an offer from a school that seems to be making a push.

Legend Bey Gets Offered by Texas

Legend Bey
Legend Bey on his Tennessee Volunteers official visit / Legend Bey

Bey has been offered by the Texas Longhorns, which is important for many reasons. Why is this important, you might ask? This is important because of the timeline and because Bey has shown a willingness to visit elsewhere. It is also important to note that a Texas school is the team the Vols had to beat out in the first place, that school being Texas A&M.

The Vols seem to still be pushing here, but nothing is certain as Steve Wiltfong believes Bey may be on his way to Columbus. Here is what he had to say.

"And let's talk about the surprise visitor of the weekend, four-star athlete Legend Bey from North Forney. He is one of the more explosive players in the country. He plays quarterback on Friday nights, but at the next level he is going to play running back, slot receiver, wide receiver, in the return game, and when the ball is in his hands he can really go, he can make people miss. He can absolutely run. Ohio State is pushing hard for Legend Bey. He is committed to Tennessee, but Ohio State has momentum with Legend Bey coming out of the weekend. Legend Bey and Jay Timmons are now in the modern recruiting part of that. Those conversations. Mark Pantoni, the General Manager talking with the agents, family, and the kid about what it's like at Ohio State. If those conversations go well, i think you look at Legend Bey and Jay Timmons as the next two to join the fold for the Ohio State, and then you got Kevin Brown slated to take his official visit, where again, when he gets around the players, I think that's the final box for him. How he fits in with the guys. He loves the track record of player development and the magnitude of Ohio State football, and the level they are playing at as the defending National Champs,"said Steve Wiltfong during an episode on the RIvals channel earlier in the week.

