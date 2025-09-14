Tennessee Fans' Face Expressions Sum Up Kicker's Gut-Wrenching Miss vs. Georgia
Georgia defeated Tennessee 44—41 in overtime in an absolute roller coaster ride of a game on Saturday at Neyland Stadium.
But the Volunteers had their chances to win, none bigger than a potential game-winning kick on the leg of sophomore place kicker Max Gilbert. Gilbert, perhaps overcome with nerves at the enormity of the moment, shanked the 43-yard field goal wide right.
Gilbert's miss left Tennessee fans, who were riding the highs and lows of a back-and-forth ballgame, utterly astounded.
The ESPN broadcast proceeded to show the face expressions of several Volunteers fans—and it summed up the moment well.
Absolute heartbreak for Tennessee fans, who had watched their team race out to a 21–7 lead, surrender 17 unanswered points, then storm back in the second half to seemingly seize back control of the game from the Bulldogs.
And Gilbert, to his credit, redeemed himself by nailing a 42-yarder in the subsequent overtime period to give the Volunteers a 41–38 lead. Unfortunately for Tennessee, Georgia, on the ensuing possession, punched the ball in at the goal line for what was later called a one-yard score after senior running back Josh McCray was initially ruled short.
The Volunteers came oh-so-close to snapping an eight-game losing streak against the Bulldogs, but it was not to be.