Tennessee Team Favored to Win It All

Last weekend, Tennessee baseball made a statement. The Vols went into Oxford and swept the (then) No. 1 team in the country in Ole Miss, outscoring the Rebels 26-9.

On Monday, all six major college baseball polls unanimously had the Vols as No. 1 in the Top-25 poll.

Tennessee has only lost to Texas this season, and their 6-0 SEC record is their best start to conference play since 1966. The Vols hold first place in the NCAA in several statistical categories, including home runs (64) and earned run average (1.89).

The list of reasons Tennessee is the number one team goes on and on. And to no surprise, the Vols have become the favorite to win the College World Series on DraftKings.

On opening day, Tennessee was the 12th highest team to win it all with +2000 odds.

Now, the Vols are the favorite on DraftKings at +650 to bring home a College World Series Trophy from Omaha.

Texas–the only team to have defeated Tennessee and the pre-season favorite to win it all in Omaha– has the second-best odds at DraftKings with +800 odds. SEC squads Arkansas and Vanderbilt come in at number three and four with +1000 and +1200 odds, respectively.

Ole Miss and LSU are also in the top ten, with the Rebels having the sixth-best odds at +1500 and the Tigers having the eighth best at +1800.

The entire list of College World Series odds on DraftKings can be found here.

This weekend, Tennessee continues their grueling 2022 SEC schedule with a road weekend series against No. 9 Vanderbilt. First pitch on Friday will be thrown at 7:00 p.m. ET. The Vols have swept every true weekend series this season.

