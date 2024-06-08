Tennessee vs Evansville game two preview in Knoxville Super Regional
Tennessee is set to face off against Evansville with a chance to punch their ticket to the College World Series.
No. 1 Tennessee is just one win away from punching their ticket to the College World Series following the Vols 11-6 win over Evansville in game one of the Knoxville Super Regional.
The Vols have been dominant throughout the early stages of the NCAA Tournament, maintaining a perfect 4-0 record thus far. Tennessee aims to secure their third College World Series appearance in the last four years with a win against Evansville today.
The Volunteer bats will look to stay hot in today's contest after hitting four home runs and tallying nine hits in yesterday's game against Evansville. Meanwhile, Purple Aces Head Coach Wes Carroll felt his team came out unengaged and unexcited in game one, partly due to the "suffocating" atmosphere created by the Tennessee home crowd. Carroll expects his club to come out "extremely loose and let it fly" as they face elimination.
Tennessee will once again have the advantage of playing in front of their home crowd as they attempt to make back-to-back College World Series appearances for the first time in program history. First pitch is set for 11:00 p.m. ET
