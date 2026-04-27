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MLB Standings Show Just How Desperate the Red Sox Have Become

Boston's April shakeup surprised everyone.
Kyle Koster|
The Red Sox got off on the right foot in the post-Alex Cora era with a win on Sunday.
The Red Sox got off on the right foot in the post-Alex Cora era with a win on Sunday. | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

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Boston Red Sox

Bombshell news hit Major League Baseball over the weekend as the Red Sox pulled the rip cord and fired Alex Cora, along with a handful of other members of the coaching staff. It's a dramatic move and one aimed at driving home just how serious the organization is about just how unacceptable a dreadful April has been. Boston was able to begin the post-Cora era with a 5-3 win over the Orioles on Sunday despite all the turmoil taking place behind closed doors and also in public.

Top Red Sox brass understands that this is a very, very bold move. One of their reasons for doing it is because there are still 134 games left on their schedule. Heck, the season is just getting started even if it's felt like a long slog for fans who expected their team to compete for the top of the division, not to stay out of the bottom.

Elsehwere across baseball the Astros were able to get a victory over the Yankees to move closer to the pack after their own brutal beginning. Of all the teams struggling out of the gate, Houston may be in the best positon, though its 11-18 record doesn't scream optimism. The good news is the Astros are only 4 1/2 games out of first place, behind the Athletics, in a division where it is very unclear which team is going to rise to the top of the charts. While we're on that topic, did you realize that Yordan Alvarez currently leads the American League in all three Triple Crown categories?

Big-market meltdowns continue in the National League East as neither the Mets nor Phillies can snap out of their funk. Each remain 10 1/2 games behind the Braves, who stand alone with 20 victories already. Cleveland and Detroit continue to enjoy first-place perks despite hovering around the .500-mark in the American League Central while the Dodgers and Padres tangle atop the National League West.

Sunday’s MLB scores

Tigers 8, Reds 3

Red Sox 5, Orioles 3

Braves 6, Phillies 2

Blue Jays 4, Guardians 2

Rays 4, Twins 2

Nationals 2, White Sox 1

Astros 7, Yankees 4

Brewers 5, Pirates 0

Mariners 3, Cardinals 2

Athletics 2, Rangers 1

Diamondbacks 12, Padres 7

Giants 6, Marlins 3

Royals 11, Angels 9

Dodgers 6, Cubs 0

Rockies 3, Mets 1

Rockies 3, Mets 0 (makeup)

Current MLB standings

American League East

Team

Record

Games Behind

Yankees

18-10

--

Rays

16-11

1.5

Orioles

13-15

5.0

Blue Jays

12-15

5.5

Red Sox

11-17

7.0

American League Central

Team

Record

Games Behind

Guardians

15-14

--

Tigers

15-14

--

Twins

12-16

2.5

White Sox

11-17

3.5

Royals

11-17

3.5

American League West

Team

Record

Games Behind

Athletics

15-13

--

Rangers

14-14

1.0

Mariners

14-15

1.5

Angels

12-17

3.5

Astros

11-18

4.5

National League East

Team

Record

Games Behind

Braves

20-9

--

Marlins

13-15

6.5

Nationals

13-16

7.0

Phillies

9-19

10.5

Mets

9-19

10.5

National League Central

Team

Record

Games Behind

Reds

18-10

--

Cubs

17-11

1.0

Pirates

16-12

2.0

Brewers

14-13

3.5

Cardinals

14-13

3.5

National League West

Team

Record

Games Behind

Dodgers

19-9

--

Padres

18-9

0.5

Diamondbacks

15-12

3.5

Giants

13-15

6.0

Rockies

13-16

6.5

Today's MLB schedule

All times ET

Rays vs. Guardians, 6:10 p.m.

Cardinals vs. Pirates, 6:40 p.m.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays, 7:07 p.m.

Mariners vs. Twins, 7:40 p.m.

Angels vs. White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Yankees vs. Rangers, 8:05 p.m.

Cubs vs. Padres, 8:40 p.m.

Marlins vs. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

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Kyle Koster
KYLE KOSTER

Kyle Koster is an assistant managing editor at Sports Illustrated covering the intersection of sports and media. He was formerly the editor in chief of The Big Lead, where he worked from 2011 to '24. Koster also did turns at the Chicago Sun-Times, where he created the Sports Pros(e) blog, and at Woven Digital.

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