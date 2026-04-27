MLB Standings Show Just How Desperate the Red Sox Have Become

Bombshell news hit Major League Baseball over the weekend as the Red Sox pulled the rip cord and fired Alex Cora, along with a handful of other members of the coaching staff. It's a dramatic move and one aimed at driving home just how serious the organization is about just how unacceptable a dreadful April has been. Boston was able to begin the post-Cora era with a 5-3 win over the Orioles on Sunday despite all the turmoil taking place behind closed doors and also in public.

Top Red Sox brass understands that this is a very, very bold move. One of their reasons for doing it is because there are still 134 games left on their schedule. Heck, the season is just getting started even if it's felt like a long slog for fans who expected their team to compete for the top of the division, not to stay out of the bottom.

Elsehwere across baseball the Astros were able to get a victory over the Yankees to move closer to the pack after their own brutal beginning. Of all the teams struggling out of the gate, Houston may be in the best positon, though its 11-18 record doesn't scream optimism. The good news is the Astros are only 4 1/2 games out of first place, behind the Athletics, in a division where it is very unclear which team is going to rise to the top of the charts. While we're on that topic, did you realize that Yordan Alvarez currently leads the American League in all three Triple Crown categories?

Big-market meltdowns continue in the National League East as neither the Mets nor Phillies can snap out of their funk. Each remain 10 1/2 games behind the Braves, who stand alone with 20 victories already. Cleveland and Detroit continue to enjoy first-place perks despite hovering around the .500-mark in the American League Central while the Dodgers and Padres tangle atop the National League West.

Sunday’s MLB scores

Tigers 8, Reds 3

Red Sox 5, Orioles 3

Braves 6, Phillies 2

Blue Jays 4, Guardians 2

Rays 4, Twins 2

Nationals 2, White Sox 1

Astros 7, Yankees 4

Brewers 5, Pirates 0

Mariners 3, Cardinals 2

Athletics 2, Rangers 1

Diamondbacks 12, Padres 7

Giants 6, Marlins 3

Royals 11, Angels 9

Dodgers 6, Cubs 0

Rockies 3, Mets 1

Rockies 3, Mets 0 (makeup)

Current MLB standings

American League East

Team Record Games Behind Yankees 18-10 -- Rays 16-11 1.5 Orioles 13-15 5.0 Blue Jays 12-15 5.5 Red Sox 11-17 7.0

American League Central

Team Record Games Behind Guardians 15-14 -- Tigers 15-14 -- Twins 12-16 2.5 White Sox 11-17 3.5 Royals 11-17 3.5

American League West

Team Record Games Behind Athletics 15-13 -- Rangers 14-14 1.0 Mariners 14-15 1.5 Angels 12-17 3.5 Astros 11-18 4.5

National League East

Team Record Games Behind Braves 20-9 -- Marlins 13-15 6.5 Nationals 13-16 7.0 Phillies 9-19 10.5 Mets 9-19 10.5

National League Central

Team Record Games Behind Reds 18-10 -- Cubs 17-11 1.0 Pirates 16-12 2.0 Brewers 14-13 3.5 Cardinals 14-13 3.5

National League West

Team Record Games Behind Dodgers 19-9 -- Padres 18-9 0.5 Diamondbacks 15-12 3.5 Giants 13-15 6.0 Rockies 13-16 6.5

Today's MLB schedule

All times ET

Rays vs. Guardians, 6:10 p.m.

Cardinals vs. Pirates, 6:40 p.m.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays, 7:07 p.m.

Mariners vs. Twins, 7:40 p.m.

Angels vs. White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Yankees vs. Rangers, 8:05 p.m.

Cubs vs. Padres, 8:40 p.m.

Marlins vs. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

More MLB from Sports Illustrated