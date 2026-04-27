Tennessee Women's Basketball Lands Commitment from Former 5-Star Recruit

The Tennessee Lady Volunteers have revamped their team from last season. After having zero returning players from last year, they have hit the portal hard and have put together a roster that can compete in the SEC next season.

Head coach Kim Caldwell will look to rebound with this new team next season, following a disappointing campaign last season that saw the Lady Vols get eliminated in the first round of March Madness.

They recently added a new addition to the team ahead of the 2026 season in Texas transfer Aaliyah Moore.

Moore is a 6-foot-1 forward, and over the course of her four-year career, she has averaged 8.9 points per game and 4.7 rebounds per game. She started 19 games in the 2024-25 season before getting injured, which would cause her to miss the rest of the season and all of last season.

During that 2024-25 season, she averaged 7.9 points per game, 4.6 assists per game, and 1.1 assists per game.

She will have one season of eligibility remaining.

Out of high school, Moore was a McDonald’s All-American and was a top 10 recruit in the country in 2021.

Caldwell and company now have 13 players on the roster for next season.

Besides Moore, Tennessee’s current roster consists of Avery Mills, Jada Eads, Zhen Craft, Gabby Minus, Harrisoum Coulibaly, Naomi White, Rylie Theuerkauf, Fatmata Janneh, Kaylene Smikle, Irene Oboavwoduo, Shaelyn Steele, and Harper Peterson.

More on Moore

Jan 9, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns forward Aaliyah Moore (23) and Alabama Crimson Tide guard Diana Collins (20) reach for a rebound during the second half at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Here’s more about Moore, according to Texaslonghorns.com

SENIOR [2024-25]

• Played in and started 19 games for the Longhorns in the 2024-2025 season.

• Recorded a season-high 20 points against West Virginia in the Gulf Coast Showcase.

• Scored 17 points and grabbed 14 rebounds in the Longhorns win against Arkansas.

• Finished the season with 792 career points.

• Had her season cut short six games into conference play due to a knee injury.

JUNIOR [2023-24]

• All-Big 12 Second Team.

• Big 12 All-Tournament Team.

• All-Tournament Team for Portland 4 Regional.

• Played in 33 games in the 2023-24 season and made 19 starts.

• Matched her career-high 21 points in NCAA Tournament second round victory over Alabama.

• Matched her career-high 15 rebounds in win vs. Kansas State.

• Scored in double-figures in 21 games, including each of the last eight games of the season.

• Double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds in Sweet 16 victory over Gonzaga.

• Averaged 15.7 points and 8.3 rebounds over three games in helping Texas capture the Big 12 Tournament championship.

SOPHOMORE [2022-23]

• Played in the first nine games of the season before suffering a season-ending injury in the game against Alabama State on Dec. 11.

• Averaged 11.2 points per game and 4.8 rebounds per game.

• Scored in double-figures in seven of the nine games she played, including a season-high 21 points against Louisville in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament.

• Recorded a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds in game against Marquette.

• Prior to her sophomore year competed with USA Basketball in 3 on 3 over the summer and was part of team that won U23 FIBA Americas Nation League Championship.

FRESHMAN: [2021-22]

• Emerged as a dominant post presence for the Horns during their postseason run to a Big 12 Championship Title and return to the NCAA Elite 8.

• Appeared in 28 total contests for the Horns with nine starts after missing eight game due to injury.

• Averaged 6.0 points and 3.1 rebounds per game and ranked No. 2 on the team in field goal percentage shooting at a 51.3 percent clip.

• Contributed nine points, five boards and went 5-of-6 from the charity stripe in UT’s 61-56 victory at No.2-ranked Stanford [Nov. 14].

• Brought down a season-best and team-high 15 rebounds vs UTRGV [Jan. 9].

• Notched 10 points to go with a pair of blocks at Oklahoma [Jan. 29].

• Contributed 12 points to go along with five boards in Big 12 Championship title game victory over Baylor [March 13].

• Logged first-career double-double in NCAA Tournament First Round win over Fairfield [March 18] with a team-high 18 points and 10 rebounds.

• Poured in season-best and team-high 21 points in NCAA Tournament Round of 32 victory over Utah [March 20].