Three Tennessee Baseball Players Enter Transfer Portal
Three Tennessee baseball players have entered the transfer portal.
A trio of Tennessee baseball players have entered the transfer portal just one day before its closure on July 2. Freshman pitcher Derek Schaefer, along with former JUCO transfers Robin Villeneuve and Bradke Lohry, have all decided to explore new opportunities.
Robin Villeneuve
During his lone season with the Vols, Villeneuve made 24 starts, primarily as a designated hitter. He saw most of his playing time early in the season but faded from the starting lineup as the season progressed. Villeneuve finished with a .288 batting average, five home runs, and 22 RBIs. Before transferring to Tennessee, he spent two years at Weatherford Community College, earning NJCAA All-American honors in 2022 and 2023. In 2023, he posted a .401 batting average, led all players nationally with 28 homers and held the second-most RBIs in the country with 102.
Bradke Lohry
Bradke Lohry started the season as the Vols' starting second baseman, playing alongside Christian Moore, who was initially assigned as shortstop. The emergence of freshman Dean Curley prompted a lineup change, moving Moore to second base and Lohry to a backup role. Lohry recorded a .241 batting average over 27 appearances, including six starts. His final start came in the Knoxville Super Regional against Evansville, stepping in due to Moore recovering from an injury.
Derek Schaefer
Initially poised as a reliable arm for the Volunteers, Derek Schaefer struggled as the season progressed, ending with a 9.35 ERA over 10 appearances, totaling 8.66 innings pitched. Ranked as the No. 223 overall prospect in his class out of high school, Schaefer was projected to be one of Tennessee's biggest signees in the 2024 recruiting cycle. He now becomes the fourth Tennessee pitcher to enter the transfer portal.
