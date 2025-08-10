Former Vol Baseball Slugger Blake Burke Returns to Knoxville Following Promotion
Former Tennessee baseball slugger Blake Burke was recently promoted by the Milwaukee Brewers to the Double A club, Biloxi Shuckers.
The promotion occurred as Biloxi was preparing for a series with the Tennessee Smokies. The series would bring the power-hitter back to the town where a career was made on crushing Burke Bombs.
During Saturday's game (Aug 9.) Burkes impact was felt as the first Double A homerun for the former Vol would take place in Knoxville, a two-run shot at that.
Talking about an amazing homecoming. Biloxi would go on to beat the Smokies by a margin of 4-2, as the hot bat of Burke kicked things off. Burke may be second of the list for All-Time homeruns behind Christian Moore, but the power off of Burke's bat may have been second to none.
Biloxi will wrap up this series in Knoxville today (Aug 10.) before returning home to Mississippi.
Today's game has a start time of 1pm. Will more Burke Bombs fly through the skies of Knoxville?
