Volunteer Country

Former Vol Baseball Slugger Blake Burke Returns to Knoxville Following Promotion

Blake Burke was recently promoted by the Milwaukee Brewers to the Double A Biloxi Shuckers.

Dale Dowden

Biloxi Shuckers' Blake Burke (38) on deck at the Minor League Baseball game against the Knoxville Smokies on August 5, 2025, Knoxville, Tennessee.
Biloxi Shuckers' Blake Burke (38) on deck at the Minor League Baseball game against the Knoxville Smokies on August 5, 2025, Knoxville, Tennessee. / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Former Tennessee baseball slugger Blake Burke was recently promoted by the Milwaukee Brewers to the Double A club, Biloxi Shuckers.

The promotion occurred as Biloxi was preparing for a series with the Tennessee Smokies. The series would bring the power-hitter back to the town where a career was made on crushing Burke Bombs.

During Saturday's game (Aug 9.) Burkes impact was felt as the first Double A homerun for the former Vol would take place in Knoxville, a two-run shot at that.

Talking about an amazing homecoming. Biloxi would go on to beat the Smokies by a margin of 4-2, as the hot bat of Burke kicked things off. Burke may be second of the list for All-Time homeruns behind Christian Moore, but the power off of Burke's bat may have been second to none.

Biloxi will wrap up this series in Knoxville today (Aug 10.) before returning home to Mississippi.

Today's game has a start time of 1pm. Will more Burke Bombs fly through the skies of Knoxville?

Follow Our X and Facebook Page

• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Dale Dowden
DALE DOWDEN

Dale Dowden is a multimedia sports writer with nearly 10 years in the recruiting field. He began covering recruiting in the Tennessee Vols market in 2019. From 2020-2022, Dale was with the Tennessee site at SI, before taking the Lead Recruiting role for VolReport on Rivals from 2023-2025.

Home/Baseball