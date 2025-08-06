Former Tennessee Baseball Star Christian Moore Returns to Angels Lineup After Thumb Injury
Former Tennessee Baseball star Christian Moore is back in action for the Los Angeles Angels. The first-round MLB Draft pick returned to the lineup Sunday afternoon against the Chicago White Sox after being sidelined since July 2 with a sprained left thumb.
Moore made the most of his time on the mend. He went 5-for-11 over four rehab appearances before being called back up to the big-league roster. His return comes at a key point in the Angels’ season as they look to build momentum down the stretch.
Through the first 18 games of his Major League career, Moore is batting .189 with a .302 on-base percentage. He’s collected 10 hits, including one triple and three home runs, while driving in eight runs, scoring eight times, and drawing eight walks.
Known for his offensive power and clutch hitting during his Tennessee days, Moore has been working to adjust to Major League pitching since his debut. His presence in the lineup gives the Angels another versatile bat and a player who can change the game with one swing.
Moore won’t have much time to ease back in. His next game with the Angels is today, August 6, when Los Angeles takes on the Tampa Bay Rays. With his thumb healed and his swing back in rhythm, the Angels are hoping their rookie slugger can help ignite their offense as the season enters the final stretch.
