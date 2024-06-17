Tony Vitello provides update on Hunter Ensley injury
Tony Vitello spoke with ESPN to give an update on center fielder Hunter Ensley.
Tennessee center fielder Hunter Ensley had to exit Sunday's game in the second inning against North Carolina after a spectacular catch. Ensley leaped into the air and crashed into the center field wall to make the remarkable play.
Colby Backus came into the game to replace Ensley. Backus holds a .400 batting average with five home runs and 12 RBIs over 27 games this season.
Head coach Tony Vitello provided an update on Ensley while speaking to ESPN.
"He was just wobbly and also banged his leg into the wall." Vitello went on to say, "He said he didn't really realize it until the very next ball was hit to him, and then I guess after the adrenaline calmed down, kinda realized - again he was kinda wobbly so better safe than sorry we feel." Vitello said.
