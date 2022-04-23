Updates, Score, Game Notes: No. 1 Tennessee vs. Florida Game Two

The No. 1 Tennessee BaseVols are set to take on Florida for game two of the weekend series in Gainesville. The Vols won game one 8-2 powered by a seven-run second inning. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. SECN+ has the stream.

Below is Tennessee's starting lineup:

Vols RHP Blade Tidwell (0-0, 2.70 ERA) makes his first weekend start of the season. He will go up against RHP Brandon Sproat (4-3, 4.91 ERA) for the pitching matchup.

The section below will be continuously updates with updates and the score of the Vols' game two matchup with Florida.

UPDATE THREAD

1st Inning:

T1

-Jared Dickey reaches on an error by 1B.

Dickey working through some discomfort in his left food with the trainer. Seems like he cramped up running to first base.

-Jorel Ortega strikes out swinging.

-Jordan Beck grounds into a double play to end the top of the frame.

B1

-Halter grounds out to 2B.

-Jud Fabian flies out to right center.

-Sterlin Thompson grounds out.

Score: Vols 0, Gators 0

2nd Inning:

T2

-Drew Gilbert grounds out to 2B.

-Trey Lipscomb doubles down the left field line.

-Luc Lipcius is walked.

-Evan Russell grounds out. Lipcius advances to second, Lipscomb to third.

-Kyle Booker grounds out to strand a pair ISP.

B2

-Langford lines out to 2B. Incredible play from Jorel Ortega.

-Riopelle strikes out swinging.

-Calilao grounds out to 2B.

Score: Vols 0, Gators 0

3rd Inning:

T3

-Cortland Lawson strikes out swinging.

**Seth Stephenson pinch hitting for Jared Dickey**

-Stephenson draws a walk.

-Jorel Ortega grounds into a double play to end the top of the inning.

B3

-Rivera grounds out to SS.

-Guscette flies out to RF.

-Deric Fabian strikes out looking.

Score: Vols 0, Gators 0

4th inning:

T4

-Jordan Beck flies out to RF.

-Drew Gilbert grounds out to 2B.

-Trey Lipscomb grounds out to 3B.

B4

-Halter grounds out to 2B. Acrobatic play yet again from Ortega at second base.

-Jud Fabian strikes out swinging. Blade touched 99 mph on the gun as he continues to deal against the Gators.

-Sterlin Thompson singles to right field.

-Wyatt Langford singles to third base. Thompson advances to second.

-Tidwell walks BT Riopelle. Bases loaded with two outs.

Score: Vols 0, Gators 0

5th Inning:

T5

B5

Score: Vols , Gators

6th Inning:

T6

B6

Score: Vols , Gators

7th Inning:

T7

B7

Score: Vols , Gators

8th Inning:

T8

B8

Score: Vols , Gators

9th Inning:

T9

B9

FINAL: Tennessee , Florida

