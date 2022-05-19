Updates, Score, Game Notes: No. 1 Tennessee vs. Mississippi State

STARKVILLE– The No. 1 Tennessee Baseball Volunteers are set to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs for the series opener on Thursday in Starkville, Mississippi. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. ET (6 p.m. CT). SEC Network has the broadcast. SECN+ will have the stream for games two and three.

The Vols' series against the Bulldogs is the final series of the regular season. Tennessee enters the weekend coming off a 18-0 drubbing of in-state foe Belmont on Tuesday and a series win over Georgia in Knoxville.

The series win led to the Vols regaining a unanimous number one ranking in the six major college baseball Top 25 polls on Monday. Tennessee's No. 1 ranking around the table marks the eighth week this season the Vols have been unanimously ranked the best team in the nation.

After switching up the starting pitching rotation against Georgia–starting Chase Dollander, Blade Tidwell then Ben Joyce–the Vols are returning to the starting rotation they've used most of the season.

However, Dollander will get the start in the opener, logging his second consecutive day one start. Freshman Chase Burns will start in the second game of a series for the first time this year when he gets the ball to begin Friday night's game, and freshman Drew Beam will start on Saturday in his usual day three role.

Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello's most recent media availability previewing the Mississippi State series and recapping the Vols' win over Belmont is above.

Mississippi State enters their final trio of home games coming off a series loss to Texas A&M in which they were swept in College Station. The Bulldogs currently sit last in the SEC West, one game behind Alabama. If the SEC Tournament started today, the defending College World Series Champions would not make it. Therefore, Mississippi State will be fighting for their lives in the series against UT. The Crimson Tide play Arkansas this weekend for their final series, and Alabama has been slipping as of late, so Mississippi State's performance against the Vols this weekend is crucial for how their season plays out.

The Vols will be rocking the Smokey Grey uniforms in Starkville on Thursday night.

Tennessee's starting lineup in game one against the defending College World Series Champions is below.

Thursday night's pitching matchup is below.

Vols Sophomore RHP Chase Dollander (7-0, 2.54 ERA, 84 K/8 BB, 56.2 IP) vs. Miss. St. Senior RHP Brandon Smith (3-4, 4.99 ERA, 57 K/17 BB, 61.1 IP)

Lineup notes:

-Burke is clearly atop the list of designated hitters, logging his fifth start in the last six games, third SEC start in the last four conference games.

-Dollander starting in the opener for the second consecutive week.

-Lipcius in the two-hole against a righty, Ortega in the six-hole like we've seen plenty as of late.

-Dickey still not ready to go, and Stephenson continues to start in left and leadoff.

Article Intro by Jack Foster

Updates by Riley Haltom

Cover photo via Jake Nichols.