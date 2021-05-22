Vols Fall 3-2 on the Road Against South Carolina in Game 2

Following a dominant performance in Game 1 of the series with the Gamecocks, the Vols could not take the series on Friday night, as a Brady Allen three-run homer in the fifth inning was the difference maker in a tight contest.

During Game 2 of the series between the Vols and South Carolina, Tony Vitello and his guys could not get the job done against the Gamecocks on the road. Tennessee got on the board in the third inning off of a Connor Pavolony single RBI and then were able to follow it up with a Luc Lipcius single run homer in the fourth, but it was slim pickings after that for the Vols. The Vols did not score a single run for the rest of the contest, and the final score was the same as the score after the fifth inning, which saw the Gamecocks burst onto the scene with a three-run bomb hit by Brady Allen.

Will Heflin started for the Vols on the mound and had a solid outing yet again. Heflin finished with six K's and only allowed four hits. When Heflin was substituted out for Camden Sewell in the fifth inning, two Gamecocks were on base who ultimately scored off of the Brady Allen home-run. Overall, Sewell was outstanding in relief, as he struck out five batters and only allowed one hit, but that one hit was Allen's bomb that was the kryptonite for the Vols in Columbia.

As for the Gamecocks, starter Brett Kerry was dynamite, striking out eight batters and only allowing two runs off of seven hits in seven innings. LHP Julian Bosnic replaced Kerry to start the eighth inning and picked up right where he left off, pitching two scoreless innings to seal the victory for the Gamecocks.

After the game, Vols Head Coach Tony Vitello described the thought process of putting Sewell in when he did.

"They didn't exactly get to [Heflin], who was throwing the ball great for us, wiggled out of a couple jams. And obviously we're going through the lineup a third time, and [we] liked the matchup of Camden and Allen, but [he] babied the slider in there just to say it as is. [He] rolled through the rest of the night for the most part. So you go with your gut, and sometimes it doesn't work out, and sometimes it does."

Although Sewell gave up the difference making play, Vitello is satisfied with the way Sewell was able to rebound and give a good performance on the mound the rest of the night.

"[Sewell has] been outstanding for us, and he kept us in the game. A game in which we could have tied it or something special happens, which has happened a lot with our group, and we actually win the thing. This is why recruits choose to play in the SEC. It's like last weekend at our place. this weekend it's here. This is an incredible environment, and you're playing against a bunch of players that have a chance to play in the big leagues. So to plop [Sewell] down in that situation, something bad to happen right away, and then him the throw the ball like he did basically shows you he could start and close for us, which he's done, and that he can pitch in any situation in the SEC. We're going to need him down the stretch."

Vitello also mentioned Will Heflin's solid, yet just "around the zone" performance.

"I was surprised [by Heflin's performance]. He was kind of around the zone but wasn't in the zone at the start. Obviously he walked the leadoff guy, but he was super composed as he always is. He got us through some jams, and like I said, I thought he threw the ball well. You could always pick things apart, but same thing as a coach, it isn't very fun to go to bed at night wondering, 'what if we would have gone with somebody else or maybe just have left [Heflin] in and he does a thing', but he's earned the right to continue to start for us, and if he's antsy to get back out there in his next few starts, [they] are going to be pretty important."

Lastly, Vitello touched on Kerry's dominant performance and Vols inability to score a run after the fourth inning.

"[Kerry is] different. I don't mean to speak for their coaching staff, but I've seen his interviews. I watch his presence on the mound, I look at the statistics, and he's a different kid. So he's got the skill set, but also the mindset... We chased up a few times, and he located really well. I never really saw the breaking ball as good as it was tonight on video, but that doesn't mean he's not capable, and maybe I didn't see the right games. His off speed was really good, and our hitters were commenting on that in the dugout."

Vitello and the rest of the Vol Baseball squad will look to take the series on Saturday with a win in Columbia, which will be televised on the SEC Network at Noon ET. The win is extra special for Tennessee, as a top-four seed and a first-round bye in next week's SEC tournament is on the line.

