Vols Win 9-2, Even Up Series in Eventful Game Two Against Alabama

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.- The No. 1 Tennessee Vols looked to even the series against No. 24 Alabama in Lindsey Nelson Stadium, and with a 9-2 win, UT did just that.

The Vols hit three home runs in Knoxville and scored three runs off three throwing errors from Alabama catcher Dominic Tamez.

Following game one of the series, Tennessee was displeased with the way Alabama celebrated on the field, indicating that game two was bound to be even chippier.

And the chippiness began as soon as the first inning, resulting in a pair of ejections for Tennessee in the middle of the frame.

Chase Dollander started for the Vols and began the night with back-to-back Ks. Alabama's Zane Denton then approached the plate and drove a line drive directly into Dollander's throwing arm, and the sophomore crashed to the turf in pain.

The ball ricocheted off of Dollander towards Lipcius, who got the out at first, resulting in a 1-2-3 inning. As Dollander was on the ground, Tennessee pitching coach Frank Anderson stormed the field and began to give the Alabama dugout a piece of his mind. The umpires responded by keeping Anderson at bay and eventually ejecting him.

And then Tony Vitello got involved.

Vitello marched towards third-base umpire Jeffrey Macias to argue while Anderson was in the thick of getting ejected, which riled up Vitello even more.

Vitello's words with Macias resulted in the Tennessee head coach getting tossed, much to Vitello's anger.

Amid all the chaos, Dollander walked off under his own power but would not return as Camden Sewell took over on the mound to begin the third inning. Dollander returned to the Tennessee dugout with a sling on his throwing arm later in the game.

Camden Sewell was terrific in relief for Dollander until giving up a 2 RBI home run to Alabama's Zane Denton, ultimately Sewell's final batter faced. The Vols' senior reliever battled through a foot injury sustained in the top of the second inning when a burner collided with his ankle. Sewell was affected by the hit, as he was limping from the mound to first base when making an out in the top of the sixth.

Following the game, Vols' acting head coach against Alabama--Josh Elander--said Sewell was in a boot but should be fine.

Sewell's final line from Saturday night is below.

4.1 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 5 K, 41 strikes on 58 total pitches against 18 batters.

Sewell allowed Alabama's only runs of the night but, with all things considered, had a highly encouraging outing on a chaotic night for the Volunteers.

Mark McLaughlin and Kirby Connell pitched the next 1.2 innings, giving up one hit, no runs and walking two batters combined to keep Bama scoreless heading into the eighth inning.

Redmond Walsh was called on to finish things off for Tennessee, and the super-senior struck out four of six batters to help the Vols coast to a bounce-back win.

After relatively cold outings in the last two games, Tennessee reverted to old ways at the plate. The Vols hit three home runs and recorded nine hits.

Two of Tennessee's homers came from Mike Honcho, as Jordan Beck left the yard in the first inning with a two-run shot to get things started for the Vols.

The star junior outfielder also took Alabama relief pitcher Hunter Furtado's first pitch of the evening over the left-center field wall for Tennessee's fourth run.

Beck's pair of bombs bring his season total to nine, one behind Luc Lipcius, who was responsible for the Vols' third homer of the game.

Lipcius crushed a solo shot later in the sixth inning to opposite field, giving Tennessee a three-run lead.

The Vols scored four more runs, with three coming off throwing errors by Alabama's catcher Dominic Tamez who had a rough night behind the plate.

Christian Moore was responsible for the other run with an RBI single in the bottom of the eighth, a much-needed play from the freshman to get back on track at the plate.

On Saturday night, the Vols were the better team, taking advantage of blunders from the Alabama defense and performing well out of the bullpen after Dollander's injury.

Josh Elander did not update Dollander's status following the game. If Dollander misses time, the Vols will likely turn to sophomore ace Blade Tidwell to take a starting role on weekends, along with Chase Burns and Drew Beam.

As for Tony Vitello, shoving an umpire will likely result in a suspension for the Tennessee head coach, but no official word has been given. According to the rule on ejected assistant coaches, Frank Anderson is automatically out for Sunday's game against Alabama.

The Vols avoided suffering their first series loss of the season, and they'll look to take the rubber match against No. 24 Alabama on Sunday in Lindsey Nelson Stadium at 1:00 p.m. ET.

