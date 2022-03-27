Skip to main content

Watch: Chase Dollander Reacts to Series Win Over Ole Miss, Recaps Stellar Performance

OXFORD, MS– Tennessee Vols sophomore pitcher Chase Dollander met with the media following UT's 10-3 win over Ole Miss to take the series win on Saturday. Dollander started for the Vols on the mound and earned the win, bringing his season record to a perfect 4-0. Dollander threw ten strikeouts and gave up three hits and zero runs in the win while also delivering 80 strikes on his impressive 100-pitch outing. 

Dollander's reactions to his winning and explanation of how the team responded to Ole Miss pitcher Dylan DeLucia's guarantee of a Day two win in Friday night's postgame interview are in the video above. 

