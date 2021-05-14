Watch: Peyton Manning Throws Out First Pitch for Vols Top-Five Series Showdown With Arkansas

Tennessee's quickly out to a 5-5 lead against the top-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks in Lindsey Nelson Stadium, and all-time Tennessee legend Peyton Manning started the festivities for the Vols today. The baseball program hinted all week that Manning might throw out the first pitch of today's game, and he did just that. You can watch the video below in a tweet from David Schiele of WBIR Channel 10 in Knoxville.

Tony Vitello will look to take down his former mentor, as the Vols look to build momentum heading into the post-season. The Vols are currently 38-11 and are riding a five-game winning streak coming into tonight's match-up.

