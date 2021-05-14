Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseballVR2RecruitingPodcastsSI.com
Search

Watch: Peyton Manning Throws Out First Pitch for Vols Top-Five Series Showdown With Arkansas

Author:
Publish date:

Tennessee's quickly out to a 5-5 lead against the top-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks in Lindsey Nelson Stadium, and all-time Tennessee legend Peyton Manning started the festivities for the Vols today. The baseball program hinted all week that Manning might throw out the first pitch of today's game, and he did just that. You can watch the video below in a tweet from David Schiele of WBIR Channel 10 in Knoxville.

Tony Vitello will look to take down his former mentor, as the Vols look to build momentum heading into the post-season. The Vols are currently 38-11 and are riding a five-game winning streak coming into tonight's match-up.

Did you know VR2 on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

VR2 on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

088F6D1A-6DCE-4BBF-B8DB-CE084451D071
Baseball

Watch: Peyton Manning Throws Out First Pitch for Vols Top-Five Series Showdown With Arkansas

10030189
Men's Basketball

Newcomer Profile: Justin Powell

0030B8F1-E4F6-42A3-B762-1CCB2BE28A3D
Football

Josh Heupel Discusses How Vols Have Used Transfer Portal

vr2-on-si-breaking-down-RzvPVZbAWSB-8x_9u7Dacjw.1400x1400
Baseball

VR2 on SI Podcast: Previewing the Vol Baseball's Series Against Arkansas

97D82CC5-8CBF-445C-ACD1-01912F1B2550
Football

Watch: Peyton Manning Featured as 'Summer Intern' in Broncos Schedule Release

DC28EBDC-C852-4841-B621-711232234455
Recruiting

Nigel Lanier Discusses Opportunity at Tennessee as Preferred Walk-On

DSC_0545
Men's Basketball

Newcomer Profile: Kennedy Chandler

131C259F-BDE3-45F9-A7C9-49C8DAC95BBD
Football

Post Spring Tennessee QB Breakdown