Skip to main content

Watch: Zach Joyce Pumping Heat at Vols Facility

Zach Joyce, the twin brother of Tennessee Baseball flamethrower Ben Joyce, announced his decision to rejoin the Volunteer Baseball program earlier this month. Joyce is a former Tennessee Baseball commit out of Walters State Community College and took time off from the game after Tommy John surgery in January 2021.

Now, both Joyces are on the Tennessee Baseball staff. At least for now, as it remains to be seen if Zach's twin brother will in fact return to Rocky Top for his redshirt senior season. 

But regardless if the pair of current Volunteer arms will share jerseys in 2023, they will undoubtedly share something: powerful arms that throw scorching heat. 

While Zach Joyce hasn't yet thrown a pitch in orange and white, a video surfaced on social media Monday that showed the 6'3" Knoxville native firing fastballs in Tennessee's facility. 

The thundering thud of the baseball hitting the glove sounds all too familiar for those who have seen in Zach's brother in person, or even on television. 

While the video is captioned 'Slow and steady', Joyce's pitches look to be anything but slow, and Vol Nation is already on the edge of their seats when thinking about the possibility of Ben and Zach donning orange in 2023. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Regardless of whether or not Ben Joyce returns, Zach Joyce figures to join an elite Volunteer pitching staff that dominated the rest of the country in ERA in their historic 2022 season. 

 Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

3CFF5FCD-C3B9-4D81-9DCE-C2DB841B9F50
Recruiting

Tennessee DL Target Weathersby Names Shortlist of Favorites

By Matt Ray36 minutes ago
EB670422-7E92-491C-8D59-79DF19BC223D
Recruiting

Vols WR Target Nathan Leacock Names Favorites

By Matt Ray41 minutes ago
USATSI_17889459_168390308_lowres
Podcasts

Volunteer Country Podcast: How Will Kennedy Chandler Fit in With the Grizzlies? Bryson Wright of SB Nation Grizzlies Joins the Show

By Jack Foster10 hours ago
USATSI_17454768_168390308_lowres
Women's Basketball

Lady Vols Star Freshman Arrives on Rocky Top, Addresses Lady Vol Nation

By Jack Foster13 hours ago
DD0A3536-B27E-49DE-9841-9A0911507D9E
Recruiting

DL Target Weathersby Feels Like A 'Priority' During Rocky Top Official Visit

By Matt Ray21 hours ago
8C8F4E16-F79A-4EF1-BAA3-3C02986E6A02
Recruiting

Coach: Vols Getting ‘Ultimate Competitor’ in LB Telander

By Matt RayJun 26, 2022
DD0CE38B-3F5B-458E-9CA0-225D26926F9D
Recruiting

Impact Report: Vols Land Tackling Machine in LB Telander

By Matt RayJun 26, 2022
telander
Recruiting

Breaking: Coveted LB Telander Talks Decision to Choose Vols

By Matt RayJun 26, 2022