Watch: Zach Joyce Pumping Heat at Vols Facility

Zach Joyce, the twin brother of Tennessee Baseball flamethrower Ben Joyce, announced his decision to rejoin the Volunteer Baseball program earlier this month. Joyce is a former Tennessee Baseball commit out of Walters State Community College and took time off from the game after Tommy John surgery in January 2021.

Now, both Joyces are on the Tennessee Baseball staff. At least for now, as it remains to be seen if Zach's twin brother will in fact return to Rocky Top for his redshirt senior season.

But regardless if the pair of current Volunteer arms will share jerseys in 2023, they will undoubtedly share something: powerful arms that throw scorching heat.

While Zach Joyce hasn't yet thrown a pitch in orange and white, a video surfaced on social media Monday that showed the 6'3" Knoxville native firing fastballs in Tennessee's facility.

The thundering thud of the baseball hitting the glove sounds all too familiar for those who have seen in Zach's brother in person, or even on television.

While the video is captioned 'Slow and steady', Joyce's pitches look to be anything but slow, and Vol Nation is already on the edge of their seats when thinking about the possibility of Ben and Zach donning orange in 2023.

Regardless of whether or not Ben Joyce returns, Zach Joyce figures to join an elite Volunteer pitching staff that dominated the rest of the country in ERA in their historic 2022 season.

