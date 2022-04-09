Watch: Tony Vitello Breaks Down Gritty Series Opening Win Over Mizzou

No. 1 Tennessee baseball head coach Tony Vitello met with the media following the Vols 8-3 series opening win over Mizzou in Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Friday night.

Vitello broke down what it means to have his team go through a nine-inning battle, including how his bullpen responded to situations throughout.

Vitello also touched on Christian Scott, who went 3-4 at the plate against the Tigers, and his maturity has grown throughout his time on Rocky Top.

Vitello's entire post-game press conference is in the video above.

Video and Photo via UT Athletics Communications

