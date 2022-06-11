Watch: Tony Vitello, Luc Lipcius and Chase Dollander Recap Vols 12-4 Win Over Notre Dame in NCAA Super Regional

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.– Tennessee baseball head coach Tony Vitello, first baseman Luc Lipcius and pitcher Chase Dollander met with the media following the Vols' 12-4 win over Notre Dame in game two of the NCAA Super Regionals to discuss the victory.

In a must-win situation, the Vols came through. Chase Dollander was incredible in his seven-inning outing, the offense exploded for eight runs in the fifth inning and more.

Now, the Vols and Fighting Irish meet tomorrow in a win-or-go-home situation for both teams. The winner will punch their ticket to the College World Series. If UT stands victorious tomorrow, Tennessee Baseball will make program history by reaching the College World Series in back-to-back seasons for the first time.

Vitello, new co-home run record holder Luc Lipcius and Dollander's entire post-game press conference is above.

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.