Skip to main content

Watch: Tony Vitello, Luc Lipcius and Chase Dollander Recap Vols 12-4 Win Over Notre Dame in NCAA Super Regional

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.– Tennessee baseball head coach Tony Vitello, first baseman Luc Lipcius and pitcher Chase Dollander met with the media following the Vols' 12-4 win over Notre Dame in game two of the NCAA Super Regionals to discuss the victory. 

In a must-win situation, the Vols came through. Chase Dollander was incredible in his seven-inning outing, the offense exploded for eight runs in the fifth inning and more. 

Now, the Vols and Fighting Irish meet tomorrow in a win-or-go-home situation for both teams. The winner will punch their ticket to the College World Series. If UT stands victorious tomorrow, Tennessee Baseball will make program history by reaching the College World Series in back-to-back seasons for the first time. 

Vitello, new co-home run record holder Luc Lipcius and Dollander's entire post-game press conference is above. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

E7D17C06-BC56-4307-8FFA-877FB5F8A44C
Baseball

Vols Bounce Back in Emphatic Fashion With Elite Chase Dollander Start and Fifth-Inning Explosion

By Jack Foster1 hour ago
0DDD2A26-4D41-4F47-9D31-F1DCA4A7E862
Baseball

Watch: Luc Lipcius Ties Evan Russell's Program Record With 39th Career Home Run

By Jack Foster3 hours ago
179077A3-6A78-4C08-BDA8-C876F3D043A5
Baseball

Watch: Evan Russell Hits 39th Career Home Run to Set Program Record

By Jack Foster3 hours ago
06A4D9DC-BAB3-47A9-B47E-62B00CE6E296
Recruiting

Prized Edge Rusher Rico Walker Talks Vols

By Matt Ray5 hours ago
6905EBBF-A7A8-4083-94AE-A7B7FBB3C952
Baseball

Live Updates, Score, Game Notes: No. 1 Tennessee vs. Notre Dame NCAA Super Regional Tournament

By Jack Foster5 hours ago
262B046D-6BB1-4253-A803-B15C35266A65
Recruiting

Vols a Hot Topic For Nation's Elite Prospects at Las Vegas OT7

By Matt Ray6 hours ago
945983C6-1D04-42D1-A875-892987D7FDD4
Baseball

Nichols: Drew Gilbert Has Delivered Before — Now Vols Must Do the Same Without Him

By Jake Nichols17 hours ago
7AEE383D-E32A-42F9-A04E-BD5481E59326
Baseball

What Umpire Crew Chief Said About Drew Gilbert's Ejection

By Jack Foster18 hours ago